How a little-known provision in the Illinois crime bill could upend the Cook County sheriff’s race

CHICAGO - A little-known provision in Illinois’ sweeping criminal justice reform legislation is sowing chaos in the race for Cook County sheriff, with at least two would-be challengers to incumbent Tom Dart furious over the prospect that they could be deemed ineligible to run.

Tucked into the end of the 700-page bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021, the new law that went into effect this year requires all candidates for sheriff to be certified law enforcement officers, starting this year. Sitting sheriffs are exempt.

But at least two of Dart’s potential challengers — fellow Democrat Carmen Navarro Gercone and Chris McCluster, who says he hasn’t decided if he’ll seek to run with a party affiliation — are worried. They fear that even if they secure the required number of signatures in candidate petitions, the law could unfairly knock them off the ballot because they are trained correctional officers, which are considered distinct from certified law-enforcement officers.

In a statement, Dart’s campaign distanced himself from the new rule.

“Sheriff Dart was not aware this new law was being considered or that it was introduced,” the statement says. “He only became aware of it when reviewing the lengthy legislation after it was passed and signed into law. It was a surprise to him and he has always welcomed competition and believes deeply in the democratic process.”

Were he not grandfathered in, Dart himself would not have qualified to be sheriff under the new provision, except that state records show he received a law enforcement certification late last year, after the new law was signed. Dart, who’s held the office since 2006, formerly was a prosecutor, a state lawmaker and chief of staff to former sheriff Michael Sheahan.

Navarro Gercone, now a top official at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, first rose to the rank of first assistant executive director under Dart, overseeing 1,300 employees in courthouse security, evictions and other operations. She has served as a sergeant, lieutenant and assistant chief at the sheriff’s department before that.

But she has never worked as a certified police officer, and now she’s concerned she won’t make it on the June 28 primary ballot.

“From the start of my campaign for Cook County Sheriff, I have been shocked by the antics of machine politics,” Navarro Gercone wrote in a statement to the Tribune. “They seem to deny the fact that voters are terrified by the violence in our communities and are desperate for change. Instead, they are actively working together to ensure that voters do not have a choice on the ballot.”

The law says a sheriff must have completed a law enforcement officer training course that meets the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board’s requirements — or the equivalent at another state or the federal government. Though Navarro Gercone is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, that does not qualify as a law enforcement certificate, according to the board.

Both Navarro Gercone and McCluster said they have sent out a flurry of messages to leaders in Springfield, including the crime bill’s sponsors, but have received no explanation.

One of the chief sponsors of the legislation, state Rep. Justin Slaughter, a Chicago Democrat, told the Tribune that the provision in the bill was more to honor the wishes of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. But he said there have “been several questions, which I think to be honest with you need to be sorted out.”

“I think (one) sort of question ... that has surfaced is, how do you get this training? Do you have to apply to a police department and get through the stages of applying and then get the training?” said Slaughter. “Me, personally, I have gotten some questions posed to me about that.”

But Slaughter acknowledged that it’s not unusual for the legislature to revisit omnibus bills, like the criminal justice package, that were signed into law to see whether there are any changes that need to be made.

“We’ll continue to monitor how this is going to play,” Slaughter said. “Essentially, this is sort of the first election cycle when that provision becomes paramount.”

In fact, one proposal sitting in an Illinois Senate committee would amend the law to exempt counties whose population is above 3 million, which would apply only to Cook County.

Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the state’s sheriffs’ association, said his organization has lobbied for such a provision for years and worked with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to get it baked into the criminal justice reform bill, a package that the association does not support as a whole.

“Most people have the expectation that a sheriff is a cop,” Kaitschuk said, declining to comment on the specifics of the controversy in Cook County. “I’m certainly not trying to take anything away from people that work in corrections because they obviously have a significant role … but the way the law is is the way the law is at this point in time.”

Raoul spokeswoman Annie Thompson said the office’s priority was to “improve” police certification and agreed to the language of the provision at the request of the sheriffs’ association.

In Cook County, correctional officers far outnumber certified cops within the sheriff’s department, which runs Cook County Jail. Under the 2022 budget, there are at least 500 positions for police officers and 3,900 for deputies, most of which are correctional officers assigned to the jail, while others handle courthouse security.

Howard Buffett, the son of billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett, ended his campaign last year for sheriff of Macon County in central Illinois, citing the changing qualifications, despite holding the office previously without police bonafides.

His case, however, was marred in controversy when it was revealed the training and standards board granted Buffett a certification after he had donated millions of dollars to police training efforts. Brent Fischer, who headed the agency at the time, was fired over those revelations.

In Cook County, McCluster, a correctional lieutenant at the Illinois Department of Corrections’ Stateville prison, said he almost gave up his bid to unseat Dart in January after learning of the new law. McCluster ultimately decided to pursue a run because he believed there was still a chance the criminal justice legislation with the provision gets repealed — a longshot possibility.

In the meantime, McCluster said, there’s one way Dart can be part of the solution: Don’t use the new law to quash his opponents.

“If he wants a healthy competition, don’t challenge the bid,” McCluster said. “Because I know that Carmen’s going to keep running. I’m going to keep running.”

In response to a Tribune question on whether Dart will utilize the new law during petition objections, the incumbent’s campaign responded: “The General Assembly passes hundreds of laws a year and we are required to follow them. Their argument is with the General Assembly, not Sheriff Dart.”

Jeremy Gorner reported from Springfield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0