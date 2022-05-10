Holder White to replace Garman, become first Black woman to serve on Illinois Supreme Court

Appellate Court Judge Lisa Holder White will replace retiring Justice Rita Garman on the Illinois Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court.

Holder White's appointment was announced by the court on Tuesday, a day following Garman's announcement that she would step aside in July after more than 20 years on the high court and nearly five decades as a judge.

Illinois is unique among states in that its state Supreme Court appoints replacement justices when vacancies occur. Since Garman's retirement will occur after the June 28 primary election, Holder White's appointment runs through December 2024.

In a news release from the court, Holder White called the appointment "the honor of a lifetime."

“My service to the judiciary for the past 21 years has helped prepare me for this historic moment," Holder White said. "I look forward to the privilege of resolving matters my fellow citizens bring before the Court.”

Graduating from Macon High School in 1986 and from Lewis University in 1990 with her bachelor’s degree in political science, Holder White went straight into law school and graduated with her law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1993.

Holder White, a Republican who lives in Sangamon County, began her career as an assistant state's attorney for Macon County before going into private practice.

In 2001, she was sworn in as an associate judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit — the first Black judge in the circuit. In 2008, she became a circuit judge. In 2013, she was appointed to the Fourth District Appellate Court, becoming its first Black justice.

This story will be updated.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.