Holder White to become first Black woman to serve on Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD — Appellate Court Judge Lisa Holder White will replace retiring Justice Rita Garman on the Illinois Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court.

Holder White's appointment was announced by the court on Tuesday, a day following Garman's announcement that she would step aside in July after more than 20 years on the high court and nearly five decades as a judge.

Illinois is unique among states in that its state Supreme Court appoints replacement justices when vacancies occur. Since Garman's retirement will occur after the June 28 primary election, Holder White's appointment runs through December 2024.

In a statement released by the court, Holder White called the appointment "the honor of a lifetime."

“My service to the judiciary for the past 21 years has helped prepare me for this historic moment," Holder White said. "I look forward to the privilege of resolving matters my fellow citizens bring before the Court.”

Graduating from Macon High School in 1986 and from Lewis University in 1990 with her bachelor’s degree in political science, Holder White went straight into law school and graduated with her law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1993.

Holder White, a Republican who lives in Sangamon County, began her career as an assistant state's attorney for Macon County before going into private practice.

In 2001, she was sworn in as an associate judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit — the first Black judge in the circuit. In 2008, she became a circuit judge. In 2013, she was appointed to the Fourth District Appellate Court, becoming its first Black justice.

Garman's retirement and Holder White's addition come at a time of broader change for the state's high court.

In 2020, Democratic Justice Thomas Kilbride lost his retention election, a first for the an Illinois Supreme Court justice. This set up a partisan election in 2022.

Faced with the possibility of losing their party's 4-3 majority on the high court, the Democratic-controlled legislature redrew the state's judicial boundaries for the first time since the 1960s, seeking to balance out a population disparity among districts that gave conservative downstate an outsized influence on the court versus the populous and more progressive Chicago suburbs.

As a result, Garman's Vermillion County home was drawn out of the Fourth District and into the Southern Illinois-based Fifth District, which is represented by Republican Justice David Overstreet.

The Fourth District still includes Central Illinois population centers like Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, but now picks up Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford and wider swaths of western Illinois as well.

Though she spent most of her professional career and life in Macon County, which is now a part of the Fifth District, Holder White now lives in neighboring Sangamon County, still part of the Fourth District, meaning she can run for a full 10-year term in 2024 if she chooses.

Though there are two heavily-contested Supreme Court races in the Chicago suburbs this fall, the new Fourth District still significantly favors Republicans.

Garman, 78, has served on the high court since 2001.

She was an assistant state's attorney in Vermillion County before being appointed to the bench in 1974 as an associate judge. In 1986, she was elected circuit judge and was later appointed presiding judge for Vermillion County. In 1996, she was elected to the appellate court.

She served as chief justice from 2013 to 2016 and is currently the longest-serving judge in Illinois.

Chief Justice Anne Burke described Garman as a "close friend, mentor, and role model," adding that "no words can describe her loss."

"However, she has provided hope for the future by nominating for her replacement a wonderful woman who will be able to step right into her shoes," Burke said. "It is a pleasure to welcome Justice Holder White to the Court.”

Holder White will take her seat on the bench on July 8. The Supreme Court will appoint someone to fill her vacancy on the appellate court.

In April 2013, Holder White was named "woman of the year" at a ceremony hosted by the Decatur YMCA and United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. She is also a past recipient of the Joe Slaw Clivil Rights Award from the Decatur branch of the NAACP.

She previously served on the boards of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, the Mid-Illinois Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Community Foundation of Macon County, and Millikin University.

