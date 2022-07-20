SPRINGFIELD — Just over two weeks after its streets were soaked in blood following the nation's 309th mass shooting of 2022, Highland Park was center stage again Wednesday.

This time, it was on Capitol Hill.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, joined by other community leaders, was in Washington to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, at hearing titled “After the Highland Park Attack: Protecting Our Communities from Mass Shootings.”

The hearing was the Senate's 10th this year on the nation's gun violence epidemic. This one specifically honed in on the consequences to widespread civilian access to military-style assault weapons.

The message from Rotering to assembled senators and anyone listening? Ban them.

“We are only as protected as our weakest gun law neighbors,” Rotering said. “We are surrounded by states that have far more lenient gun laws and until those states are brought into line with the rest of us, we will continue to have this scourge, this stain on our existence as a great nation. So to that end, we need a federal ban.”

The message has been gaining steam with Democrats at all levels of government over the past few weeks as the amount of mass shootings committed with semiautomatic weapons stacks up.

Whether such a massive expansion of gun control could actually pass the U.S. Congress is another question entirely.

Just a few weeks ago, President Joe Biden signed the most expansive gun safety legislation since the assault weapons ban of 1994, which expired in 2004.

The new law expands background checks for gun buyers under 21, strengthens laws against gun trafficking and increases resources for mental health and the enforcement of red flag laws. Durbin saluted "some progress" on the issue.

“But we have got to do more," he said. "If we’re serious about reducing gun violence, we need to keep weapons of war where they belong – on the battlefield, not in our communities.”

Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who also testified Wednesday, have urged their colleagues to take up an assault weapons ban.

It appears unlikely in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to move most pieces of legislation. Though it appears the House may vote on a ban in the coming days or weeks.

"We need to pass that at the congressional level," said state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Highwood, who also attended the hearing in Washington. "That is the best way to make sure no other community experiences this violence and this trauma.

"But Illinois will not stand by and wait for that to happen," he said. "Illinois will take actions."

Indeed, where there appears to be gridlock at the federal level, Illinois lawmakers are preparing to fill the void.

Morgan told reporters in Washington that state lawmakers are working on a package of gun safety measures, including an assault weapons ban.

Currently, there are eight states — California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York — that ban assault weapons in some form.

Historically, an assault weapons ban has been a tough sell in Illinois, even among some Democrats.

The issue has largely fallen along regional lines, with Chicago-area legislators with liberal constituencies favoring more gun control and downstate lawmakers representing conservative bastions favoring a more lax approach.

But there are signs that dynamics have shifted as the parties have realigned. Most conservative downstate Democrats have either retired or lost their races in the past few years while the party has had more success in the moderate Chicago suburbs, where gun control is popular.

Within days of the Highland Park shooting, an Illinois House proposal to ban assault weapons picked up 56 cosponsors — just four shy of an outright majority. A similar Illinois Senate proposal has 15 cosponsors.

Since it is after May 31, any bill with an immediate effective date would need supermajorities to pass — 71 in the House, 36 in the Senate. Legislation passing with majorities less than that would not take effect until at least June 1, 2023.

Illinois lawmakers could take up up gun safety legislation during a special session later this summer or this fall. They are already expected to return to address topics relating to abortion following the Supreme Court's striking down of Roe v. Wade.

Whether gun reform is added to the mix and what that package might look like is still an open question.

"We're having that conversation now," Morgan said.

In another way, the U.S. Congress is having a conversation about gun safety in America. Any action it leads to remains to be seen.

But there at least seems to be a paradigm shift in the debate on guns.

"Second Amendment rights conversations need to return to a point where common sense prevails, where public safety is prioritized, and where Americans can go to school, to the store, and to a hometown Fourth of July parade without fear of dying in a mass shooting," Rotering said.

Bailey at massive cash disadvantage

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, crushed his competition in last month's Republican primary for governor, but he is starting the general election in a massive hole against incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

According to campaign finance reports, Pritzker started with a 167-to-1 advantage in cash on hand against Bailey. The governor had $60.8 million in his campaign account on June 30, compared with just $363,918 for Bailey.

Though Bailey raised nearly $8.7 million in the second fundraising quarter, he spent more than $9.2 million, most of it on television advertising.

The vast majority of Bailey's funds — $8 million — came from billionaire Richard Uihlein, who also funneled money to a political action committee aimed at attacking Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who came in third place.

It is unclear if Uihlein will continue to be involved.

Though he did not have a serious primary opponent, Pritzker spent more than $27 million last quarter, much of it on television advertisements attacking Irvin and seemingly boosting Bailey's conservative credentials.

Pritzker, who is self-funding, has already poured $125 million into his campaign account this cycle. He spent $172 million in his successful 2018 run.