Here's what Illinois GOP governor candidates said about gun control, hours after Texas shooting

SPRINGFIELD — The senseless massacre of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday — the deadliest American school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago — has brought the issue of gun violence back to the forefront in the Illinois governor's race.

The six Republican candidates for governor met at two competing debates that evening, where they were asked at the top how they would prevent such tragedies from happening again.

As has often happened following mass shootings in the past decade, Republicans sought to shift the conversation away from stricter gun laws and emphasize mental health and enhanced school security among other things.

"I really do feel when you remove God from our society, these are the types of things that happen," said venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. "And the Democrats always want to talk immediately about gun control and limiting our Second Amendment rights. But we have the strictest gun laws in the nation here in Chicago and what is that doing for us?"

Sullivan suggested that focusing on the impact of "fatherhood and promoting the family in our society again" would help reduce such heinous acts.

At the same debate, hosted by WGN-TV, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said he would look to partner with community groups and church groups to deal with mental health as "much of these issues that we're dealing actually have to do more with mental health than anything else."

Bailey said he would not support additional gun control measures and would seek to eliminate the state's FOID card requirement.

"We have the federal background safety check and I feel confident that that is enough, and that the FOID card hinders the freedoms of Second Amendment gun owners," Bailey said.

Businessman Gary Rabine said "we gotta raise our kids better than we are," saying that additional gun control would not prevent such a tragedy.

"There's no way the most stringent gun laws in the country or our city are going to eliminate that," he said.

At the competing debate on NBC Chicago, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin recalled his response to the mass shooting in his city at Henry Pratt Company in 2019. He said he remembered "going to the funerals and seeing the pain on the parents' face at the loss of their adult children."

"I believe in the Second Amendment," Irvin said. "But, I believe that background checks are very necessary."

"The (FOID) system is broken and definitely needs to be fixed, but we need background checks to ensure that guns don't get into the hands of criminals and folks with mental illnesses and make it harder for us to protect our residents," he added.

Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf called the shooting "absolutely horrific," but said the state should enforce the gun laws it has one the books while eliminating the FOID card.

Attorney Max Solomon said he would "makes sure that every school has armed security guards."

"I've always believed personally that it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun," Solomon said. Authorities say the Texas shooter exchanged fire with an armed school district officer, and also with two arriving police officers at the scene.

For Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the GOP candidates' words were not enough.

“In the simplest of terms, this is the fault of the Republican Party," Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said in a joint statement. "This is a uniquely American problem because we have a political party that is more concerned with banning books and policing reproductive rights than actually saving lives."

"Thoughts and prayers have never been enough — it’s time for real, substantive action to end the gun violence epidemic in our country,” they added.

National action on gun violence has largely been limited over the past decade, a reflection of the deep political and cultural divide on the issue.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, acknowledged that chances of action from Congress were "slim" given the 50-50 Senate and the bare Democratic majority in the House.

In Illinois, gun control measures have received friendlier reception in recent years given Democratic supermajorities in the legislature and Pritzker in the governor's mansion.

Just last week, Pritzker signed legislation banning "ghost guns," which are unserialized weapons that are often homemade and difficult or impossible to trace.

Last August, Pritzker signed a bill that streamlines the FOID process and will expand background checks to all gun sales — including private sales — in 2024.

Whether more action is taken remains to be seen. But, there is precedent.

In 2018, state lawmakers proposed a menu of gun control proposals following the the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida and the killing of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Some of those proposals, such as a "red flag" law allowing for guns to temporarily be taken from those deemed a danger to themselves or others, a 72-hour wait period and gun dealer licensing legislation, were eventually signed into law.

But, as Democrats and Republicans have both alluded to in one way or another, a state's gun laws are often limited in their effectiveness when surrounded by states with far more lax policies.

Simply put, the gun issue is a microcosm of our national divide.

Illinois has fairly strict gun control laws on the books. And it could add more with the Democratic legislature's vote and Pritzker's pen.

But it would be another blue state enacting gun control while red states continue to loosen gun laws. This, of course, could change with the election of one of the six Republicans as governor.

It remains an open question if action at the state level — in absence of corresponding federal measures — could stop such a tragedy.

But the very least, there will be another conversation about gun violence in the governor's race and state legislative races here as well as nationally.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

