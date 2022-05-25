Here's what Illinois GOP governor candidates said about gun control, hours after Texas shooting

SPRINGFIELD — The senseless massacre of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday — the deadliest American school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago — has brought the issue of gun violence back to the forefront in the Illinois governor's race.
The six Republican candidates for governor met at two competing debates that evening, where they were asked at the top how they would prevent such tragedies from happening again.
As has often happened following mass shootings in the past decade, Republicans sought to shift the conversation away from stricter gun laws and emphasize mental health and enhanced school security among other things.
"I really do feel when you remove God from our society, these are the types of things that happen," said venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. "And the Democrats always want to talk immediately about gun control and limiting our Second Amendment rights. But we have the strictest gun laws in the nation here in Chicago and what is that doing for us?"
Sullivan suggested that focusing on the impact of "fatherhood and promoting the family in our society again" would help reduce such heinous acts.
At the same debate, hosted by WGN-TV, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said he would look to partner with community groups and church groups to deal with mental health as "much of these issues that we're dealing actually have to do more with mental health than anything else."
Bailey said he would not support additional gun control measures and would seek to eliminate the state's FOID card requirement.
"We have the federal background safety check and I feel confident that that is enough, and that the FOID card hinders the freedoms of Second Amendment gun owners," Bailey said.
Businessman Gary Rabine said "we gotta raise our kids better than we are," saying that additional gun control would not prevent such a tragedy.
"There's no way the most stringent gun laws in the country or our city are going to eliminate that," he said.
At the competing debate on NBC Chicago, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin recalled his response to the mass shooting in his city at Henry Pratt Company in 2019. He said he remembered "going to the funerals and seeing the pain on the parents' face at the loss of their adult children."
"I believe in the Second Amendment," Irvin said. "But, I believe that background checks are very necessary."
"The (FOID) system is broken and definitely needs to be fixed, but we need background checks to ensure that guns don't get into the hands of criminals and folks with mental illnesses and make it harder for us to protect our residents," he added.
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf called the shooting "absolutely horrific," but said the state should enforce the gun laws it has one the books while eliminating the FOID card.
Attorney Max Solomon said he would "makes sure that every school has armed security guards."
"I've always believed personally that it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun," Solomon said. Authorities say the Texas shooter exchanged fire with an armed school district officer, and also with two arriving police officers at the scene.
For Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the GOP candidates' words were not enough.
“In the simplest of terms, this is the fault of the Republican Party," Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said in a joint statement. "This is a uniquely American problem because we have a political party that is more concerned with banning books and policing reproductive rights than actually saving lives."
"Thoughts and prayers have never been enough — it’s time for real, substantive action to end the gun violence epidemic in our country,” they added.
National action on gun violence has largely been limited over the past decade, a reflection of the deep political and cultural divide on the issue.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, acknowledged that chances of action from Congress were "slim" given the 50-50 Senate and the bare Democratic majority in the House.
In Illinois, gun control measures have received friendlier reception in recent years given Democratic supermajorities in the legislature and Pritzker in the governor's mansion.
Just last week, Pritzker signed legislation banning "ghost guns," which are unserialized weapons that are often homemade and difficult or impossible to trace.
Last August, Pritzker signed a bill that streamlines the FOID process and will expand background checks to all gun sales — including private sales — in 2024.
Whether more action is taken remains to be seen. But, there is precedent.
In 2018, state lawmakers proposed a menu of gun control proposals following the the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida and the killing of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.
Some of those proposals, such as a "red flag" law allowing for guns to temporarily be taken from those deemed a danger to themselves or others, a 72-hour wait period and gun dealer licensing legislation, were eventually signed into law.
But, as Democrats and Republicans have both alluded to in one way or another, a state's gun laws are often limited in their effectiveness when surrounded by states with far more lax policies.
Simply put, the gun issue is a microcosm of our national divide.
Illinois has fairly strict gun control laws on the books. And it could add more with the Democratic legislature's vote and Pritzker's pen.
But it would be another blue state enacting gun control while red states continue to loosen gun laws. This, of course, could change with the election of one of the six Republicans as governor.
It remains an open question if action at the state level — in absence of corresponding federal measures — could stop such a tragedy.
But the very least, there will be another conversation about gun violence in the governor's race and state legislative races here as well as nationally.
Reactions to Texas school shooting that left more than a dozen students, 2 adults dead
Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022
Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.
I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v
Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022
We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.
Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.
For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives. It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 24, 2022
His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022
While we monitor this situation, we remember that Uvalde, while rocked by today’s events, is strong and resilient. In this time of trepidation, our office is always here to do whatever we can to help. We are family and we will continue to be here for each other.— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 24, 2022
My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022
*I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there
Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are not enough.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022
After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.
We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.
Pray for Uvalde. My heart is with South Texas today. Our community is rocked by tragedy as we continue to learn more details.— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2022
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022
Again. https://t.co/aHfOeGPRCE— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 24, 2022
The horrific rampage in TX once again makes clear that there are some very sick people in this country with guns in their hands who should not have them. Congress may not be able to end this problem, but we must at least pass commonsense gun reforms to finally protect the public.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2022
To the families of Uvalde, we weep with you in your grief and ask for God’s solace for your unfathomable pain. May your angels be lifted up to spite the darkness that took them. And may the light of reason and compassion save the lives of others in their namesake.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 24, 2022
#Uvalde
The most well-aged tweet ever on this app. https://t.co/LvvEgSE2w9— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2022
This is fucking terrible. https://t.co/3A7pVcJXzc— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 24, 2022
What might we be if only we tried.— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022
What might we become if only we’d listen.
Sen. Chris Murphy gets on his knees on the Senate floor: "I am here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2022
Horrifying news. A mass shooter has killed 14 students and 1 teacher at Robb elementary school.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 24, 2022
I don’t have the words to express my outrage at this preventable atrocity. God help us. https://t.co/IyE4OwHpj5
Our hearts are utterly and completely broken. You can’t stop a bullet with thoughts and prayers. To honor those lost and save countless lives, we need action. We’re dying while we wait for it. pic.twitter.com/6sF8FL2sjr— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 24, 2022
Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die.— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) May 24, 2022
Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don’t have to stand up to gunmen. Text ACT to 644-33.
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas is a horror.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2022
My heart aches for the families devastated by this tragedy and the Uvalde community.
Children are dying, and we could do something about it. But the GOP won’t stand up to the gun lobby.
Shameful doesn’t begin to cover it.
I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools— UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 24, 2022
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
End violence in schools
Our message is clear: #ENDviolence NOW. pic.twitter.com/Znl3b8FbTc
14 children and one teacher left home for school today in Texas, never to return. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and all those who were wounded in this tragedy. We must end violence in our schools before another precious life is lost. #ENDviolence— Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) May 24, 2022
Lord, enough.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022
Little children and their teacher.
Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.
How many more lives? How many more children? And how much longer before we reject the choices that have made ours the one country where this happens routinely? It is not inevitable, it is horrific. It must end.— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 24, 2022
Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13