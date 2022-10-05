Gubernatorial debate at Illinois State needed many hands to come together

NORMAL — Months of planning and coordinating logistics, from building a stage to feeding workers, will culminate Thursday night at Illinois State University as the state's two gubernatorial candidates meet for their first debate.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, are set to face off at 7 p.m. at an event sponsored by the university and AARP Illinois. Nexstar Media Group will broadcast the debate through its affiliates throughout the state, including Central Illinois’ WMBD-TV, and radio broadcasts will be carried on NPR affiliates, including WGLT and WCBU.

The plans stemmed from a December meeting between Ryan Gruenenfelder, AARP’s director of advocacy and outreach for Southern Illinois, and Jonathan Lackland, the university's director of government relations. The two had been looking for ways for their organizations to partner around civic engagement and brought this idea forward to their bosses in the spring.

Coordination quickly grew more complex, with weekly meetings that now involve 15 to 18 people.

“It’s just been a very collaborative process all around,” Gruenenfelder said.

Support from AARP, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Nexstar, and others helped make it possible now, he said. The event has evolved since the initial planning, with additions such as the inclusion of Nexstar to broadcast the debate.

“It’s kind of morphed over time and gotten bigger,” said Eric Jome, ISU director of media relations.

Having a broadcast adds new tech and space needs, Jome said. Nexstar staff have been on site this week setting up, including a purpose-built stage.

One responsibility that the university and AARP have not taken on: determining what questions the candidates will answer. The organizations have not had a role in choosing the questions, with those specifics being handled by Nexstar, the organizers said.

“We hope it will reflect the integrity of the fact that we are nonpartisan,” Gruenenfelder said.

A new frontier

Topics like security and crowd management are not new territory for ISU, but this is a larger event, Jome said. The university police department has worked with the campaigns on security needs. The university also regularly hosts large events, like homecoming which is next week, and coordinates on security for those.

At the same time, hosting a debate like this is a new step for ISU, and one Lackland is very excited to see the university take.

"We can't recall us every having an event like this at ISU," he said.

AARP and ISU are approaching the debate as an intergenerational event, giving the audience a chance to hear about issues that impact both young adults and older adults. AARP regularly advocates for changes that benefit college students too, Gruenenfelder said, such as the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program and the requirement to provide coverage to children up to age 26.

“There’s a lot of issues that we work on that transcend generations,” he said, noting that the organizations are also connected by their nonpartisan focus.

Illinois State wants to encourage civic engagement among students, which made it attractive to host a candidate debate, Jome said.

“We’re really trying to work that into curriculum and a lot of things we do in encouraging students to be active, engaged citizens,” he said. “(…) Really this is an embodiment of that civic engagement focus on campus.”

To that end, the university is also hosting a watch party for students, faculty and staff at the Bone Student Center during the debate, Jome said. The event will include a panel of speakers after the debate, with the goal of promoting intergenerational dialogue.

Lackland hopes that the audience, at the event and across the state, can come away from the debate with more information that will inform their vote in the election. It is also a chance to encourage civic engagement, and education, among students beyond this election.

"This is so much greater than this just being a gubernatorial event," Lackland said.

Helping students learn to seek out the information they need to make informed choices is part of what ISU is looking to do with its focus on civic engagement, he said. Having informed, engaged students leads to an informed, engaged electorate and leaders.

"Even from a public policy perspective, that is so critical," Lackland said.

The candidates are set to meet for a second debate Oct. 18 at WGN-TV studios in Chicago.