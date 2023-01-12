Growing number of Illinois sheriffs say they won't enforce new gun law

SPRINGFIELD — A growing list of Illinois county sheriffs have said they will not enforce the state's semiautomatic weapons ban, a showcase of stiff downstate resistance that threatens to stymie statewide compliance with the new law.

Dozens of county sheriffs across Illinois have said they will not enforce the measure, which took effect immediately after it was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday.

Groups such as the Illinois State Rifle Association and the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois have signaled plans to file lawsuits over the ban, perhaps as early as next week.

Though there are some discrepancies between the sheriffs' statements, they feature similar language stating their belief that the law is unconstitutional, adding that their offices will not be "checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons" or jailing "any law abiding individuals that have been arrested by other agencies solely for non-compliance" with the law.

The Pritzker administration, in a statement Thursday, slammed the relatively uniform declarations as "political grandstanding at its worst."

"Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when," said Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh. "We're confident that this law will hold up to any future legal challenges, but again, it is the current law of our state. Anyone who advocates for law, order, and public safety and then refuses to follow the law is in violation of their oath of office."

G-PAC, one of the state's leading gun control advocacy groups, said in a statement that the sheriff's comments were "disturbing."

However, the words of law enforcement officers are being misconstrued, said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff's Association, who noted that sheriffs said they simply "believe" the law is unconstitutional.

"The essence is that they're not going to proactively go out and check and make sure that (people with qualified weapons have) registered them with the state police," Kaitschuk said. "And there's no provision in the act that requires them to do so."

The sheriffs’ refusal to enforce the law “puts pressure on the Attorney General to enforce the law in jurisdiction in which the sheriffs operate, so you have a vacuum in those jurisdictions,” said Harold Krent, a law professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law.

If a gun shop in one of those counties were selling banned weapons, for example, the Illinois State Police might have to step in to enforce the law if the local sheriff’s office refuses, he said.

Krent said compared to Illinois counties’ state’s attorney’s response to the SAFE-T Act — filing lawsuits challenging the measure that eliminated cash bail as unconstitutional — the sheriffs who declared they would not enforce the new gun legislation are reacting dangerously.

“What I think is so striking is that's taking an active stance, that they're interpreting the Constitution for themselves,” he said Thursday. “It's a very, it's kind of a radical step, and I think it's one that's, frankly, dangerous.”

Pritzker, surrounded by gun control advocates, signed the legislation Tuesday evening under the Capitol rotunda in Springfield, heralding it as one of the "strongest" semiautomatic weapons bans in the country.

Illinois is now the ninth state — and first in the Midwest — to ban military-style firearms. It came just over six months after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park left seven dead and dozens wounded.

Those who own now-banned weapons prior to the law taking effect will be able to keep them. But they must register their weapons — including serial numbers — with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1.

Under the legislation, the state police is the agency responsible for administering the registry and enforcing the law. Still, the lack of local cooperation could throw a wrench into effective enforcement.

Krent said the sheriffs' action is risky because it “sort of suggests that individuals might take the law into their own hands, and that’s the problem down the road."

"If you see your people who are sworn to uphold the law deciding they can interpret the Constitution for themselves, then maybe you and I can think that the tax laws are unconstitutional or privacy laws violate the First Amendment," he said. "That has dangerous consequences.”

Many gun owners, including some state lawmakers in floor speeches while the ban was being debate, have said they will not comply with the new law.

"Friends, you got to know that the action that you're taking right now is tyrannous ..." said state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. "You also must know that I and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply."

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office did not return a request for comment on possible actions to ensure that local law enforcement officials uphold the law in this case.

The law additionally bans high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns. It also bans devices that can essentially convert any gun into a semiautomatic weapon by allowing the firing of multiple bullets with one pull of the trigger.

It also strengthens the state's "red flag" law, which allows family members or law enforcement to petition a court to have a person’s firearms temporarily taken away if they are deemed a danger. The new law lengthens the time from six months to one year.

Krent said he believes a court case will move forward on this issue and eventually reach resolution, but precedence for a ruling already exists on the matter.

A 2015 ruling in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals determined that a Highland Park ordinance banning “assault weapons and large-capacity magazines,” defined as any semi-automatic gun that can accept a large-capacity magazine and a number of attachments, was constitutional and not in violation of the Second Amendment.

“So at least the controlling precedent is contrary to what the sheriffs said,” Krent said.

Still, there is some uncertainty as to how the courts will rule on Illinois' ban, the first enacted since the U.S. Supreme Court decided New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, in which the court laid out a new process for evaluating all Second Amendment cases.

Under the new framework, the government has to prove that the law being defended has a “well-established and representative historical analogue," which basically means there's a longstanding tradition of regulation.

"The law here that we now have enacted is constitutional," Pritzker said Tuesday evening. "There was a lot of thought that went into it to make sure that it would be. And, obviously, things will go through the courts and they'll make their determinations. But I feel very confident."

Some clarity could come soon as Maryland's assault weapons ban is being challenged in a federal appeals court. A decision is expected soon.

But in the meantime, the semiautomatic weapons ban is the law.

“The question is who gets to interpret the Constitution," Krent said. "Normally, we would say that's the courts role; that's their job is to interpret the law. But I do believe that some presidents sometimes can interpret the Constitution in deciding whether to veto a law, and legislatures can decide whether a law is constitutional when they pass a law. So the different branches do have a rule, but not a sheriff.”

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term