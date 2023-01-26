 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand jury gets case of July 4 shooting suspect's father

Shooting July Fourth Parade

Robert E. Crimo Jr., listens during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son's firearm owners ID card in December of 2019. 

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Illinois prosecutors told a judge Thursday that they are presenting evidence to a grand jury for a possible indictment against the father of the man charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.

Robert Crimo Jr., 58, was arrested in December on seven felony counts of reckless conduct. He is accused of helping his son obtain a gun license years before the 2022 Highland Park shooting, even though the then-19-year-old had reportedly threatened violence.

One count of reckless conduct carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Prosecutors told Judge George Strickland at a brief hearing Thursday in a Lake County court in Waukegan, north of Highland Park, that they were presenting evidence to the grand jury and expected a decision by mid-February. The next court date is Feb. 16.

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County's circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park. Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting. The multiple first-degree murder charges allege Crimo intended to kill, caused death or great bodily harm and took action with a strong probability of causing death or great bodily harm on the seven people who died. A representative for the county public defenders office, which is representing Crimo, has said the office does not comment publicly on any cases. An attorney with the office entered Crimo's not guilty plea during Wednesday's court appearance.

Crimo, a longtime resident and well-known figure in Highland Park, was released after his arrest last month on a $50,000 bond.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart has said the accusations against the father are based on his sponsorship of his son's application for a gun license in December 2019. Authorities say Robert Crimo III attempted suicide by machete in April 2019 and in September 2019 was accused by a family member of making threats to "kill everyone."

Authorities say Illinois State Police reviewed the son's gun license application and found no reason to deny it because he had no arrests, no criminal record, no serious mental health problems, no orders of protection and no other behavior that would disqualify him.

George M. Gomez, the father's Chicago-area attorney, has called the charges against his client "baseless and unprecedented."

Shooting July Fourth Parade

George Gomez, attorney for Robert E. Crimo Jr., father of Robert Crimo III, addresses Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son's firearm owners ID card in December of 2019. 

Legal experts have said it's rare for an accused shooter's parent or guardian to be charged — in part because it's difficult to prove such charges.

A grand jury indicted Crimo's son, Robert Crimo III in July on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack at the holiday parade in Highland Park.

Illinois gun ban temporarily blocked for some

Illinois gun ban temporarily blocked for some

An Effingham County judge temporarily blocked Illinois’ recently enacted ban on high-powered weapons and high-capacity magazines from being enforced on more than 850 people and a handful of gun dealers.

