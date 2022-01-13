Governor-hopeful Schimpf chooses running mate

A former state senator who is turning his attention to winning the Republican primary and taking on incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has selected a running mate.

Paul Schimpf is one of five confirmed candidates expected to face off in the June primary to determine who will be the Republican challenger to Democrat Pritzker. Schimpf has selected Carolyn Schofield as his lieutenant governor choice, he said Wednesday.

Schofield is a member of the McHenry County Board and serves on the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. She ran unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2020 for the Illinois House of Representatives in District 66.

"I am honored and excited to be running with Paul as his lieutenant governor candidate," she said. "As a parent, I can no longer sit back and watch Illinois families face corruption in our government and danger on our streets. I'm running because Paul and I can make a difference."

Schimpf — a former state senator and a Marine Corps veteran who was the chief U.S. attorney adviser to Iraqi prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein — said Schofield's priorities align with his.

"Carolyn is the ideal choice to run on my ticket because she cares about all the important issues facing Illinoisans," he said. "We will continue to push our Parent's Bill of Rights to give back to parents the autonomy and respect that they never should have lost in the first place."

The field of those vying for the Republican nod during the primary includes Schimpf, state Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, businessman Jesse Sullivan and attorney Max Solomon.

Others have been named as possible contenders, but the lineup will not be known until after the filing deadline in March.

