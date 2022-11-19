Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s top education official set to retire in January

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s top education official, whose oversight of the state’s schools became a campaign issue during the recent election, plans to retire early next year.
Carmen Ayala was named superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education by Pritkzer shortly after he took office in early 2019.
During the Democratic governor’s reelection campaign, Ayala was regularly criticized by state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate, over policies implemented during her tenure, including those that advance LGBTQ curricula in schools. Bailey said part of his “day-one agenda” if elected would be to fire her.
She also carried out Pritzker’s order to shut down public schools during the early days of the pandemic, a move that was widely criticized by Republicans and many parents.
Pritzker on Friday issued a statement praising her leadership.
“Not only did Dr. Ayala’s steadfast leadership guide our schools through an unprecedented (COVID-19) pandemic, but she also kick-started students’ academic recovery,” Pritzker said. “Under her leadership, we’ve seen significant growth in high school graduation rates and other key educational metrics, a true testament to her hard work and dedication to Illinois students.”
State officials reported this fall that Illinois’ four-year high school graduation rate was the highest in 12 years — 87.3% — and was driven by gains for Black and Hispanic students. The state board began reporting the graduation rate in 2011.
While Black and Hispanic students historically graduate at lower rates than their white and Asian peers locally and nationally, Illinois’ graduation rates for Black and Hispanic students have grown every year since 2018, according to the state.
Prior to leading the State Board of Education, Ayala was superintendent of Berwyn North School District and assistant superintendent in the Plainfield and Aurora school districts. She was also a classroom teacher in Aurora and in the Chicago Public Schools.
Ayala will leave office when her contract ends on Jan. 31, according to the governor’s office. Pritzker plans to conduct “a national search” to find a replacement, his office said. The governor’s recommendation for the post is forwarded to the State Board of Education, which makes the hire.
Today’s top pics: 2022 Latin Grammy Awards and more
Jorge Drexler poses in the press room with his Grammys at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. Jorge Drexler won the awards for record of the year and song of the year for "Tocarte," best pop song for "La Guerrilla De La Concordia," best alternative song for "El Dia Que Estrenaste El Mundo," best singer-songwriter album for "Tinta y Tiempo," best Portuguese language song for "Vento Sardo," and best arrangement for "El Plan Maestro." (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Anitta performs at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Silvana Estrada poses in the press room with the award for best new artist at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Christina Aguilera performs "Cuando Me De la Gana" at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Elvis Costello arrives at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Rosalia performs a medley at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Fito Paez poses in the press room with the awards for best pop/rock album for "Los Anos Salvajes," best rock song for "Lo Major De Nuestras Vidas," and best pop/rock song for "Babel" at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Climate activist Mitzi Jonelle Tan, center, of the Philippines, takes part in a protest at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) shoots under presssure from Kansas City guard Shemarri Allen (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 69-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Mourners pray for 21 members of the Palestinian Abu Raya family who died in a fire in their apartment building in the Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A fire set off by stored gasoline in a residential building killed 21 people Thursday evening in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory's Hamas rulers said, in one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a photo with Giuliana, a fan from Brazil, as he arrives with the Portuguese team at Lisbon airport to depart for the World Cup in Qatar, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-tank missile at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)
Roman Chop
A protester throws back a tear gas canister towards police officers after police attempted to disperse an anti government protest march in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Dozens of students marched in protest against the detention of two student leaders who had participated in a protest over economic hardships and demanding political reforms. Friday marked 90 days of their detention under the country's harsh anti-terror law. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, reacts as she attends the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) during the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Rungroj Yongrit/Pool Photo via AP)
Rungroj Yongrit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the APEC CEO Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Jack Taylor
Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures after the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) during the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Rungroj Yongrit/Pool Photo via AP)
Rungroj Yongrit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, middle, holds an emergency meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Haiyun Jiang/Pool Photo via AP)
Haiyun Jiang
Angela Alvarez arrives at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to discuss North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Haiyun Jiang/Pool Photo via AP)
Haiyun Jiang
In cloud of pink smoke, police in riot gear remove a protester trying to march to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Police in riot gear clash with protesters trying to march to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Police remove protesters trying to march to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
A protester raises his arms behind vandalized police vehicles during a confrontation with police as they try to march to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Police in riot gear block protesters from marching to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
A dog crouches as police in riot gear block protesters from marching to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Fan cheer as Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
A Thai traditional dancer in costume finishes her lunch at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
U.S. professional basketball player Dwight Howard invites everyone to take a photo during a signing ceremony with Taiwan Taoyuan Leopards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.