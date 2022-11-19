Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s top education official set to retire in January

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s top education official, whose oversight of the state’s schools became a campaign issue during the recent election, plans to retire early next year.

Carmen Ayala was named superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education by Pritkzer shortly after he took office in early 2019.

During the Democratic governor’s reelection campaign, Ayala was regularly criticized by state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate, over policies implemented during her tenure, including those that advance LGBTQ curricula in schools. Bailey said part of his “day-one agenda” if elected would be to fire her.

She also carried out Pritzker’s order to shut down public schools during the early days of the pandemic, a move that was widely criticized by Republicans and many parents.

Pritzker on Friday issued a statement praising her leadership.

“Not only did Dr. Ayala’s steadfast leadership guide our schools through an unprecedented (COVID-19) pandemic, but she also kick-started students’ academic recovery,” Pritzker said. “Under her leadership, we’ve seen significant growth in high school graduation rates and other key educational metrics, a true testament to her hard work and dedication to Illinois students.”

State officials reported this fall that Illinois’ four-year high school graduation rate was the highest in 12 years — 87.3% — and was driven by gains for Black and Hispanic students. The state board began reporting the graduation rate in 2011.

While Black and Hispanic students historically graduate at lower rates than their white and Asian peers locally and nationally, Illinois’ graduation rates for Black and Hispanic students have grown every year since 2018, according to the state.

Prior to leading the State Board of Education, Ayala was superintendent of Berwyn North School District and assistant superintendent in the Plainfield and Aurora school districts. She was also a classroom teacher in Aurora and in the Chicago Public Schools.

Ayala will leave office when her contract ends on Jan. 31, according to the governor’s office. Pritzker plans to conduct “a national search” to find a replacement, his office said. The governor’s recommendation for the post is forwarded to the State Board of Education, which makes the hire.