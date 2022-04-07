Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s battles over crime now being seen on state boards

In an election year where Gov. J.B. Pritzker is routinely trying to fend off claims he hasn’t done enough to address crime or support law enforcement, the Democratic governor now is waging that battle on a pair of often-overlooked state boards.

Two boards that deal with the politically charged issues of crime and law enforcement — the Prisoner Review Board and the Illinois State Police Merit Board — are facing vacancy problems.

Just last week, Pritzker could not overcome opposition from suburban moderates in his own party when one of his appointees to the Prisoner Review Board resigned and another was voted down in the full Senate, with 14 Democrats siding with Republicans.

Now more questions have arisen as the seven-member merit board — which handles Illinois State Police hiring, firing, promotions and discipline — was recently left with three vacancies, meaning the board has the bare-minimum four members needed to act. And of those four, according to the board’s attorney and state records, only one has received Senate confirmation.

The merit board situation hasn’t reached the level of conflict seen between Pritzker and some Senate Democrats over the Prisoner Review Board. But the development comes as the merit board is still reeling from the agency’s former financial officer, a Pritzker 2018 campaign volunteer, being indicted on charges she padded her state paychecks with thousands of dollars in extra overtime.

Earlier this week, Pritzker tried to brush aside questions about the vacancies, saying the board posts “shouldn’t be politicized.”

“We’re always looking at good options for appointing people to the merit board — as we do to the other boards,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

A Pritzker spokeswoman sought to play down the merit board’s lack of members, saying the administration had one person picked to join the board but that potential member fell ill.

But Republicans argue Pritzker and his Senate Democratic allies are trying to avoid holding public hearings for the vacancies because they could create unflattering headlines before the June primary and November general elections.

“Democrats as a whole are afraid of the crime issue,” said state Sen. Jason Plummer, an Edwardsville Republican who serves as minority spokesman on the Executive Appointments Committee.

Plummer said he sees “countless” positions filled by Pritzker on all types of boards and commissions, but appointments for agencies related to “criminal justice and law enforcement” are going unfilled.

The criticism comes after the Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed and Pritzker signed a sweeping criminal justice package last year that many Republicans are trying to say shows Democrats are soft on crime. As part of that package, the number of positions on the merit board increased to seven from five but the board has not yet had a full seven members.

One vacancy on the police merit board comes because board member Karen McNaught resigned when she recently accepted a position as a U.S. magistrate. But complicating matters is that Pritzker dumped two previous appointees, including the chairman, Andrew Berlin, shortly after the quasi-independent board chose a new executive director, Emily Fox. She was promoted from program director.

Appointments take effect automatically if the Senate does not vote on confirmations within 60 legislative days, but governors can withdraw nominees if they expect them to fall short of the votes they need in the Senate.

Republicans said the governor has played an old cat-and-mouse trick in Springfield to avoid Senate hearings that might not go well for the governor. On both boards, Pritzker has withdrawn names of nominees close to the 60-day deadline and then reappointed them in order to start a new 60-day clock.

The vacancies on the merit board come after the board made headlines last fall when former financial officer Jenny Thornley was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury on theft, forgery and official misconduct charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

As Thornley was being investigated internally over allegations of padding her paycheck with bogus overtime, she accused Jack Garcia, the former executive director, of sexual misconduct — a charge he denied.

A Chicago law firm brought in to sort out the accusations found evidence to support the allegations against Thornley but not against Garcia.

The law firm was paid nearly $500,000 for its work. Thornley received more than $71,000 in disability claims tied to the unproven sexual misconduct allegations. The attorney general is working with the Pritzker administration to review the disability payments.

If no appointments are confirmed before the spring session wraps up this weekend, the governor would be able to avoid hearings where Republicans would likely ask pointed questions about both the police merit board and the review board.

While it is rare for the state Senate to reject a governor’s appointees to state agencies, particularly when the Senate majority is the same political party as the governor’s, the issue became a focal point last month for Prisoner Review Board nominees when several moderate Senate Democrats agreed with Republicans that two nominees were too lenient in some of their votes.

The first to be rejected was Jeffrey Mears, who voted to parole Paula Sims, a woman convicted in 1990 of killing her two daughters, and Zelma King, who was convicted of three homicides. That rejection was followed by the voting down of Eleanor Wilson, the godmother of former President Barack Obama’s children, who was voted down 31-15, with 14 Democrats joining 17 of the senate’s 18 Republicans in voting no. Twelve Democrats chose not to vote.

For Wilson, moderate Democrats joined GOP senators who condemned her votes to grant parole for two men — Joseph Hurst and Johnny Veal — convicted decades ago in separate killings of Chicago police officers. Just hours before Wilson was rejected, another Pritzker appointee, Oreal James, resigned his seat from the Prisoner Review Board before his nomination was up for a Senate vote. James had also faced criticism for votes to release Hurst and Veal.

Now, the 15-member review board is down to just six members. Three of them are Pritzker appointees who’ve yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

While the GOP has used Pritzker’s handling of the board to paint him as being soft on crime and not backing law enforcement, Pritzker has expressed concern about how the rejections from the Senate could leave the review board with too few members for certain functions.

Also, a series of clemency petitions hearings originally scheduled from April 12 to April 15 were postponed to a later date, according to the review board’s website. The site didn’t give a reason for the postponement aside from “(unforeseen) circumstances.”

