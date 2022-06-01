Got mail? Exploring the style, substance of Illinois campaign materials

Brenden Moore State Government Reporter Follow Brenden Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the benefits of being a political reporter is that everyone feels the need to save the campaign literature they get in their mailboxes during election season for me.

Every time I’ve walked into our Decatur office the past few weeks, I’ve been greeted by a new batch of mailers for various candidates and causes.

And I save them all — after all, it gives a good taste as to what type of messaging candidates are using to gain support for their campaigns or to drive it away from their opponents.

Despite being a more “old school” approach, direct mail remains a core part of most campaign persuasion strategies alongside digital and television ads.

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s political organization was notorious for sending out extremely negative mailers against opponents of his preferred candidates, taking a kernel of truth and stretching it into something misleading but effective.

This type of campaigning is not particularly effective in swaying general election voters, but can still have an impact on primary voters, according to a 2017 study from the University of California, Berkeley.

With several heated primaries, most notably the Republican primary for governor, upcoming in the next few weeks, voters have faced a deluge of campaign mailers.

So, I thought I would have a little bit of fun with it. I took the campaign mailers I’ve collected and ranked them based on aesthetics, message and accuracy, averaging the score to rank their overall effectiveness.

A more complete list is available on our website, but here are some general takeaways from the mailers I ranked:

Richard Irvin hammers home message

When I asked my friends, colleagues and followers on social media to send me what they have, I got a lot of repeats — many of them from the governor’s race and specifically from Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, easily the best-funded GOP candidate in the race.

And a pattern started to develop. Nearly every Irvin advertisement was a negative hit on fellow candidates state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan.

The ads essentially accuse Bailey and Sullivan of being “Never Trump” Republicans who have supported Democrats like Barack Obama and Joe Biden in the past.

These claims are misleading at best and downright false at worst. Bailey was a 2020 Trump delegate, for instance. At the same time, Irvin has not said whether he voted for Trump in 2016 or 2020. And he’s pulled Democratic primary ballots more than he’s pulled Republican ballots in recent years.

These claims, which the campaign is clearly trying to hammer home, led to several Irvin ads being dinged for inaccuracies. Design-wise, several did not hit the mark simply because they tried to fit in too much information.

Irvin’s best attack ad, both visually and content-wise, is where he points out Democratic meddling — the Democratic Governor’s Association and Pritzker campaign have been running ads against Irvin — in the Republican primary.

Though some of the talking points on the front side of the ad continue to mislead, the back is effective in using clippings of newspaper headlines to validate the message. On the front, the black-and-white photos of Bailey and Sullivan give the pair a negative connotation.

It simply looks like an attack ad. I gave it a 4 out of 5.

Another Irvin ad that I liked was a cartoonish one in which it appeared Bailey and Sullivan were on a late night talk show. It features quote bubbles filled with negative statements the pair and their running mates have allegedly made about Trump.

Again, much of these were taken out of context and have a misleading effect. But it is visually appealing. It got a 3.66 out of 5.

With Bailey, less is more

My two highest-ranked mailers, 4.66 out of 5, came from Bailey’s campaign. And the reason is simple: they adhere to the principle of less is more.

The first ad, a biographical piece introducing Bailey and running mate Stephanie Trussell, does not attempt to overload the voter with information, just featuring quick bullet points outlining the broad strokes of his positions in the bottom left corner. In the top right is a picture of a smiling Bailey and Trussell.

It’s balanced aesthetically and the message is clear.

The second one is an issue-oriented mailer — focusing on the popular concept of term limits — that also keeps it simple. And that's a good thing.

It's easy on the eye and makes good use of all-caps and the highlight tool to make sure that the reader sees the words "conservative" and "career politicians are what's wrong with Springfield."

If that's all they take from the mailer, it's a win.

Mary Miller plays Trump card

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is in a heated Republican primary against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for the 15th Congressional District.

Davis has more money, experience with retail politicking and support among the district’s Republican establishment. But, Miller has a trump card — the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In one of her mailers, she states clearly that she has Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement on one side and features a picture of her with the former president on the other.

It’s the type of advertisement you want to run in a Republican primary in a district that voted for Trump with nearly 70% of the vote in 2020.

You can’t miss all the Trump visuals and the short, to-the-point bullet points do not distract from that. Well executed.

Check out all the mailers I rated one our website. Also, it is a running list, so please keep sending me pictures of the mailers you receive. My email is brenden.moore@lee.net.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

