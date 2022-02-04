GOP censures Kinzinger, moves to pull out of debates

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Party officials on Friday voted to punish U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, for his work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and advanced a rule change that would prohibit candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Kinzinger is a Normal Community West High School graduate and former McLean County board member who has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. 

Also censured was Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. 

The resolution accuses Kinzinger and Cheney of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” — a striking description of the violent attack on the Capitol by supporters of Trump.

It also calls on the party to no longer support Cheney and Kinzinger as Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is refusing to cooperate with the Capitol riot investigation, and Representative Liz Cheney says it’s part of a “cover up” effort.

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump and other GOP members were incensed when Kinzinger and Cheney agreed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join the Democratic-led House committee, giving the Jan. 6 panel a veneer of bipartisan credibility.

The move to withhold support for Cheney could benefit her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump. Wyoming's primary is in August.

Kinzinger is not running for reelection.

RNC members also voted in favor of a rule change that would prohibit their candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The institution has been a staple of presidential elections for three decades, but Republicans have decried the format as biased.

“Restoring faith in our elections means making sure our candidate can compete on a level playing field,” RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said in a speech on Friday.

“We are not walking away from debates, we are walking away from the commission on presidential debates because it’s a biased monopoly that does not serve the best interests of the American people," she added.

