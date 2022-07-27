Google moving into Chicago's downtown Thompson Center

The longtime downtown home of Illinois state government is getting a new occupant: tech giant Google.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the deal Wednesday during a news conference in the James R. Thompson Center’s soaring atrium.

Amending previous plans, the state will sell the entire 1.2 million-square-foot building for $105 million and purchase an office building at 115 S. LaSalle Street for $75 million, said Michael Reschke, chairman and CEO of real estate developer The Prime Group, who is leading the purchasing group.

The state had previously planned to buy back about a third of the building.

The move marks an election-year win for Pritzker, whose critics have sought to capitalize on recent corporate headquarters departures by Boeing and Caterpillar.

This is a developing story that will be updated.