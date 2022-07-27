 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Google moving into Chicago's downtown Thompson Center

Thompson Center - File Photo

In this March 19, 2013 file photo, soprano Renee Fleming performs with world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma and a choir of dozens of high school students in the rotunda of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

The longtime downtown home of Illinois state government is getting a new occupant: tech giant Google.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the deal Wednesday during a news conference in the James R. Thompson Center’s soaring atrium.

Amending previous plans, the state will sell the entire 1.2 million-square-foot building for $105 million and purchase an office building at 115 S. LaSalle Street for $75 million, said Michael Reschke, chairman and CEO of real estate developer The Prime Group, who is leading the purchasing group.

Thompson Center - File

Exterior view of the Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

The state had previously planned to buy back about a third of the building.

The move marks an election-year win for Pritzker, whose critics have sought to capitalize on recent corporate headquarters departures by Boeing and Caterpillar.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Download PDF JRTC Renderings
