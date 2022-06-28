Giannoulias wins Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state

Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias on Tuesday secured the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, defeating Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Chicago Ald. David Moore and Homewood resident Sidney Moore.

He is expected to face state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, in the November contest to fill the post long held by Jesse White. Brady defeated attorney John Milhiser in the GOP primary.

Giannoulias, 46, who at age 30 was the nation’s youngest state treasurer before losing a 2010 Senate race, saw the chance to succeed White as a way to resurrect his political career. Giannoulias led in fundraising and was endorsed by Illinois’ most influential labor unions.

Chicago's city clerk for more than five years, Valencia, 37, has long been viewed as an up-and-comer in city politics and a protégé of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Valencia, originally from Granite City in the state’s Metro East region, received backing from most of the state’s top elected Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and White.

David Moore, 56, the alderman of Chicago's 17th Ward since 2015, ran almost as a progressive outsider. His fundraising was significantly dwarfed by Giannoulias and Valencia, but Moore portrayed his bid as a grassroots campaign.

Sidney Moore, 64, a Homewood resident who has done nonprofit work, also was on the ballot, but campaign records showed he had no organization and hadn’t conducted any fundraising.

White, 87, a Democrat who has been secretary of state since 1999, is one of the state's most popular politicians but decided not to run for a seventh term.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0