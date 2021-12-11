Giannoulias questioned about past support of a Republican for treasurer

Widely seen as the front-runner in the race to succeed longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Alexi Giannoulias is being targeted by his opponents in a crowded Democratic primary for supporting a Republican for statewide office seven years ago.

They aren’t ready to let Giannoulias forget that he backed Tom Cross, then a GOP leader in the General Assembly, in the 2014 race for state treasurer, a major statewide office Giannoulias held from 2007 to 2011.

Cook County Democratic Party leaders will decide how much any of that matters when they meet Monday and Tuesday to make endorsements for secretary of state and other statewide and municipal offices in the June 28 primary election.

The issue has gained renewed interest in light of the fealty pledge that slated candidates are being asked to sign. It’s the first time the party in Cook County has sought candidates’ loyalty in writing.

Giannoulias, who made an unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 2010, was a guest on Tribune reporter Rick Pearson’s WGN-AM radio talk show in 2014 when he weighed in on the state treasurer’s contest between Cross and Democratic nominee Michael Frerichs, the eventual winner of the election.

Giannoulias lamented that politicians tend to worry about defying allies within their own party instead of reaching across the aisle to push good policies. He praised Cross for showing he was willing to do that.

“Tom Cross has done his homework on the office of treasurer,” Giannoulias said in the interview. “He understands the role. And when you talk about people who are willing to break with their party and do what’s right, I think he represents one of those people.”

“I’ve known Tom Cross for a while … I think he’s got courage,” Giannoulias said. “I think he’s a good guy; you know, he sponsored Illinois’ embryonic stem cell law to help researchers find cures for diseases like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.”

In a Zoom-based forum with several Cook County Democrats earlier this year, Giannoulias denied he ever endorsed a Republican for statewide office. While admitting he has spoken positively about Cross, he said he wouldn’t characterize his glowing remarks as an endorsement.

“I did say good things about Tom Cross who was in the legislature when I was state treasurer,” Giannoulias said in response to a question from Chicago Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, 10th, during the June Zoom call. “And I think that no one should question my commitment to the Democratic Party. I worked very hard to help President Obama become president.”

He went on to say that “I helped many folks on this call get into office, so I’m very proud of that.”

Some of Giannoulias’ Democratic rivals in the secretary of state’s race aren’t buying it.

“I think that shows you who you are. And you can’t lie about that. And no amount of money can rewrite history,” Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia said in an apparent reference to his robust campaign account. “And so, I also think that if you are lying about something like that, then what else are you not telling us?”

Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, another Democrat looking to succeed Jesse White as secretary of state, said Cook County Democratic committee members should consider Giannoulias’ support of Cross.

“Certainly, Democrats asking for party endorsements should be Democrats who support us Democrats, right? We have seen that Alexi Giannoulias in the past has endorsed Republican candidate Cross. You know, that’s clear,” Dowell said.

Another Democrat in the race, Ald. David Moore, 17th, was more measured in his response saying that whether Giannoulias’ support of Cross seven years ago should be relevant to the election is up to the voters.

“I mean, party leaders are people that guide,” Moore said. “But voters have to make that decision themselves.”

Cross declined to comment on the situation.

During his 2014 radio appearance, Giannoulias was critical of statements Frerichs had made about Illinois’ investment in foreign bonds.

“I think his statements on Israel bonds weren’t carefully thought out,” Giannoulias said in the interview. “You know, it’s been one of the better investments in the state treasurer’s office. There’s never been a default since the Israel bonds came out. ... I just think it’s important for folks to sort of do their homework before they make certain statements.”

This week, Frerichs told the Tribune he wanted to put the issue behind him and concentrate on getting reelected to a third term. But he did say that Giannoulias has apologized to him for supporting Cross. Frerichs has not endorsed anyone in the secretary of state’s race.

In a statement to the Tribune issued through his campaign, Giannoulias continued to downplay his statements about Cross as an endorsement, but was clear about his support of Frerichs going forward.

“Treasurer Frerichs has been an outstanding Treasurer for our state. I am proud to support him in his upcoming election. Our State is lucky to have him in that role,” the statement read. “Seven years ago, I said nice things about Tom Cross. I understand how people could have viewed what I said as an endorsement. I’ve apologized to the Treasurer and if I could go back in time, I would’ve handled it differently. I look forward to working with the Treasurer in the future to help all Illinoisans.”

Giannoulias has the early momentum in the secretary of state’s race with six months before the June 28 primary. He’s secured an array of key union endorsements, including several labor groups affiliated with the Illinois AFL-CIO that amass more than half a million workers altogether. He’s also been endorsed by Democratic U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago.

Campaign finance records through early December show Giannoulias has about $3.8 million in cash on hand, more than his three Democratic opponents combined. Valencia has about $820,000 in cash available, while Dowell has about $520,000 in cash, and Moore has reported having about $105,000 in the bank, the records show.

Next week’s slating session will result in party endorsements for Democrats in various other statewide offices.

In addition to Frerichs, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul are up for reelection, but none has any Democratic challengers.

Other endorsements being considered are for numerous state legislative posts, county positions and judgeships.

