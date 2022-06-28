FULL COVERAGE: 2022 Illinois primary election results
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Darren is just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America, J.B. Pritzker," former President Donald Trump told a rally in Adams County.
“We were outspent by tens of millions of dollars in the primary and look what happened tonight. This is how it’s done,” Bailey said.
The wealthiest man in Illinois is moving his company’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami.
The announcement Thursday by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin that he plans to move Citadel’s headquarters from Chicago comes at an intriguing time politically.
“I think it’s gonna be more difficult to make the case to Ken Griffin that Illinois is a good place to invest in for politics when he’s leaving because it’s a bad state for his business.”
After a brutal primary campaign, the political fates of U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Mary Miller of Oakland lay firmly with Republican voters in Illinois' 15th Congressional District.
"The right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois — and will remain so," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.
"I go from being told by Nancy Pelosi that I'm too conservative ... to now having others label me as not Republican enough," Davis said. "Well, you know what? I'm a proud Republican. I'm a proud conservative."
Trump's political operation confirmed Thursday that the former president will appear with Miller at the Adams County Fairgrounds just outside of Quincy.
See the number of legal abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44 for 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.