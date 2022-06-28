 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

FULL COVERAGE: 2022 Illinois primary election results

Darren Bailey watch party

Supporters listen to Darren Bailey speak after he won the Republican nomination for Illinois governor on Tuesday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

Statewide races

GOP's Bailey to face Pritzker in race for Illinois governor
Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination
Alexi Giannoulias wins Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state

11th Judicial Circuit 

Knapp wins 11th circuit judge seat in Republican primary

Congressional races

Sorensen, King win 17th Congressional District primaries
LaHood wins Illinois 16th primary, no Democratic opponent in general
Trump-backed Mary Miller defeats Rodney Davis in 15th Congressional District GOP primary
Budzinski wins Democratic nom for 13th District
Deering wins Republican primary in 13th Congressional District

Legislative races

William Hauter wins the Republican nod for Illinois' 87th House District
Sharon Chung wins Illinois 91st House District primary for Democrats
Scott Preston takes Republican primary for state's 91st House District
Dennis Tipsword wins Republican primary for Illinois' 105th House District

McLean County Board

McLean County Board District 1 results
McLean County Board District 2 results
McLean County Board District 3 results
McLean County Board District 4 results
McLean County Board District 5 results
McLean County Board District 6 results
McLean County Board District 7 results
McLean County Board District 8 results
McLean County Board District 9 results
McLean County Board District 10 results
