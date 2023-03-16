SPRINGFIELD — In the first two months of the new legislative session, Illinois lawmakers did little to nothing of substance, mostly rolling through the motions in short weeks filled with little floor action and scant committee work.

But that changed last week, when lawmakers ran up against the deadline to get substantive bills out of committee and to the floors of the House and Senate.

These deadlines are artificial in nature. Don’t be surprised if certain bills that haven’t moved are allowed to be heard in the coming weeks. And, of course, there's the old trick of attaching completely new legislation as an amendment to a shell bill. This shortcut is often deployed toward the end of session on must-pass items like the budget.

But for the most part, the deadline stands. It’s necessary to keep the process on track.

Next, some bills will return to committee with amendments. Then most will go to the House or Senate floor for votes. If they pass, the process starts over in the other chamber. And if it makes it through there, it heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.

Hundreds of bills sailed out of committee last week. Here’s a small sampling of some interesting, important and silly bills working their way through the Illinois General Assembly:

