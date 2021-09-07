Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III dies at 90

Stevenson, the namesake of a great-grandfather who served as 23rd vice president of the United States and a father who served as Illinois’ 31st governor and twice ran as the Democratic nominee for president, represented Illinois in the U.S. Senate from 1970 through 1981.
His wife of 67 years, Nancy Stevenson, confirmed his death.
“When he was in the Senate, he didn’t go to a lot of fancy dinners. He came home to dinner with the family,” she said. “That was his first and constant concern, the family.”
The Illinois House is scheduled to return to Springfield Thursday to try again at passing an elusive energy regulation overhaul days after the governor’s office announced support for a new proposal.
Stevenson’s political career began when he was elected in 1964 as a member of the Illinois House on the famous “bedsheet” ballot, where all candidates ran for at-large statewide seats because of redistricting problems.
He then successfully ran for Illinois treasurer in 1966, holding that office until November 1970 when he won a special U.S. Senate election following the death of Republican Sen. Everett Dirksen a year earlier.
Stevenson easily defeated Republican Ralph Tyler Smith, who had been appointed to the seat, taking 58% of the vote. After finishing Dirksen’s term, Stevenson won reelection in 1974, then decided not to run again in 1980. He stepped aside in January 1981 for fellow Democrat Alan Dixon, who won the November election.
In 1982, Stevenson ran for governor. He had initially sought the Democratic Party’s backing for the office in 1968, but was brushed aside by then-Mayor Richard J. Daley. The 1982 matchup would go down as the tightest race for governor in Illinois history, with Stevenson losing by less than 1 percentage point — 5,074 votes to be exact — to Republican incumbent James R. Thompson.
Perhaps the most memorable moment from that contest, aside from its close finish, was the debate over whether Thompson had implied Stevenson was a “wimp.”
″He is saying, ‘Me tough guy,’ as if to imply that I’m some kind of wimp,″ Stevenson said during the campaign. Thompson famously replied, “I have never called Adlai Stevenson a wimp,” before saying he didn’t know what a wimp was.
With results showing Stevenson trailing by a few thousand votes out of more than 3.6 million cast, he began the process for a recount by reviewing a portion of ballots in selected counties. He contended the partial recount indicated he would win by some 40,000 votes and his team argued the case before the Illinois Supreme Court, which at the time was made up of four Democrats and three Republicans.
Democratic Justice Seymour Simon joined the three Republican justices in ruling the state’s recount statute was unconstitutional, handing the victory to Thompson. In a 2000 interview with the Tribune, Stevenson alleged Simon’s vote was payback for Stevenson passing him up for a federal judgeship while he was senator. Simon vehemently denied the allegation as “nonsense,” while Stevenson further alleged a recount would have exposed Cook County Democrats to allegations of voter fraud.
“It will always be uncertain what was the will of the people in the gubernatorial election of 1982,” the three dissenting Supreme Court justices concluded in the controversial case.
In a 2017 interview with the Tribune, an 86-year-old Stevenson joked, “I still haven’t conceded, by the way.”
In 1986, Stevenson sought a rematch. After winning the party’s nomination in the primary, he abandoned the Democratic ticket after Mark Fairchild and Janice Hart, followers of political extremist Lyndon LaRouche, won the nomination for lieutenant governor and secretary of state, respectively.
Stevenson instead mounted a third-party candidacy on the ticket of the Illinois Solidarity Party, which all but ensured the clobbering Thompson gave him on his way to winning the third of his historic four terms in office.
After losing both the closest and one of the most lopsided races for governor, Stevenson did not seek office again. He went on to a lengthy private sector career with a focus on business relations in East Asia.
He also wrote “The Black Book,” which “records American politics and history as his family knew it over five generations of active engagement, starting with Abraham Lincoln in central Illinois,” according to the family obituary.
Nancy Stevenson summed up her 67-year marriage to him as “one long adventure.”
“He was a man who loved to explore every time he was in a new place,” she said. “He loved to explore ideas, and he took his family with him every chance he got.”
Stevenson’s great-grandfather, Adlai Stevenson I, served as vice president to President Grover Cleveland, helping deliver Illinois for Cleveland. The eldest Stevenson was twice elected to Congress from Illinois before twice losing reelection during Republican presidential years. He also ran for vice president on the losing presidential ticket of William Jennings Bryan in 1900 before narrowly losing a 1908 run for Illinois governor.
Stevenson’s grandfather, Lewis Stevenson, got appointed as Illinois secretary of state in 1914, but lost his 1916 campaign for reelection.
Stevenson’s father, Adlai Stevenson II, successfully ran for governor in 1948, ousting two-term Republican incumbent Dwight Green and becoming a national figure in the process. Stevenson had planned to run for reelection in 1952 before reluctantly getting nominated by the Democratic National Convention to run against overwhelmingly popular Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Eisenhower easily defeated Stevenson II in 1952 and again in 1956, when he received the Democratic nomination a second time. Stevenson II sought a third nomination in 1960, but lost out to the youthful John F. Kennedy, who won Stevenson’s own Illinois delegation with the support of Daley.
PHOTOS: Illinois State football coach Brock Spack
Brock Spack
081714-blm-spt-isufoot8
Brock and Aimee Spack
Brock Spack
ISU Spring Showcase
Brock Spack
FCS mobile upload: Brock Spack
FCS mobile upload: Coach observing
FCS mobile upload: Spack at walk-through 3
FCS mobile upload: Spack at walk-through 1
011115-blm-spt-isuwelcome7
Brock Spack
Brock Spack, Al and Linda Bowman, Aimee Spack
Aimee and Brock Spack
ISU Coach Spack says ‘so long’ to the ‘stache
042615-blm-spt-8isufoot
080715-blm-spt-10redbirds
081115-blm-spt-2isufoot
081615-blm-spt-7scrimmage
082815-blm-loc-5unitedway
Brock Spack
100415-blm-spt-11isuuni
ISU Football Coach Brock Spack
Brock Spack, Cubs fan
ISU FBALL COACH SPACK-16
112215-blm-spt-10isufoot
Illinois St Iowa Football
Sherri and Steve Chinski, Aimee and Brock Spack
Aimee and Brock Spack, Jizet and Dr. Ramsin Benyamin
030316-blm-loc-2read
Redbird reader
Illinois State University Coach Brock Spack
032516-blm-spt-1isufoot
032516-blm-spt-6isufoot
041716-blm-loc-1spack
041716-blm-loc-4spack
041716-blm-loc-7spack
041716-blm-loc-6spack
Illini media day secondary
The Spacks with Chase
082316-blm-spt-1spacks
082316-blm-spt-5spacks
082316-blm-spt-4spacks
Illinois State Northwestern Football
Aimee and Brock Spack with dog Reggie
ISU's Spack talks to team at practice
082017-blm-spt-4isufoot
100117-blm-spt-9isufoot
Aimee and Brock Spack
080418-blm-spt-4isufootball
Spack presser
Nicolas Gonzales with Brock Spack
101418-blm-spt-8isufoot
101518-blm-spt-1isufoot; Spack no mustache
102818-blm-spt-9isufoot
111818-blm-spt-8isufoot
041419-blm-spt-4isufoot
080319-blm-spt-1spacklyons (copy)
092219-blm-spt-12isufoot
092219-blm-spt-16isufoot
102719-blm-spt-8isufoot
111719-blm-spt-11isufoot
121419-blm-loc-4isufootball
Brock and Aimee Spack
Spack face covering
Brock Spack
081321-blm-spt-3isufoot
Stevenson III graduated from Milton Academy, Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He served with the Marine Corps in Korea and was discharged as a captain from the Marine Reserves in 1961.
In his bids for governor, the youngest Stevenson often said he was born to run for office and often referenced the political debt he owed his famous father.
In his 2017 interview with the Tribune, Stevenson noted that his son, executive Adlai Stevenson IV, and grandson Adlai Stevenson V didn’t seem inclined to follow his footsteps into politics.
“My father said he was ‘born with an incurable hereditary disease of politics,’” Stevenson said. “Apparently, the disease has been cured.”
In addition to his wife, Stevenson is survived by two sons, Adlai IV and Warwick; two brothers, John and Borden; and nine grandchildren.
Service information was not yet available.
PHOTOS: Illinois State football coach Brock Spack
Brock Spack
081714-blm-spt-isufoot8
Brock and Aimee Spack
Brock Spack
ISU Spring Showcase
Brock Spack
FCS mobile upload: Brock Spack
FCS mobile upload: Coach observing
FCS mobile upload: Spack at walk-through 3
FCS mobile upload: Spack at walk-through 1
011115-blm-spt-isuwelcome7
Brock Spack
Brock Spack, Al and Linda Bowman, Aimee Spack
Aimee and Brock Spack
ISU Coach Spack says ‘so long’ to the ‘stache
042615-blm-spt-8isufoot
080715-blm-spt-10redbirds
081115-blm-spt-2isufoot
081615-blm-spt-7scrimmage
082815-blm-loc-5unitedway
Brock Spack
100415-blm-spt-11isuuni
ISU Football Coach Brock Spack
Brock Spack, Cubs fan
ISU FBALL COACH SPACK-16
112215-blm-spt-10isufoot
Illinois St Iowa Football
Sherri and Steve Chinski, Aimee and Brock Spack
Aimee and Brock Spack, Jizet and Dr. Ramsin Benyamin
Adlai Stevenson III, left, donates an American flag used in the 1892 Cleveland and Stevenson campaign to Greg Koos and the McLean County Museum of History on April 9, 2009, during the "Democracy Remembered: Abraham Lincoln, Jesse Fell and the Stevensons" lecture at Milner Library at Illinois State University in Normal.