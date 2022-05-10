Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson dies

Johnson served in Congress from 2001 to 2013, representing a mostly-rural east-central Illinois district centered around Champaign-Urbana that also took in portions of Bloomington-Normal and the outskirts of Decatur.
A Champaign native and graduate of the University of Illinois, Johnson did not wait long to enter politics, first winning election to the Urbana City Council in 1971. He later served as a member of the Illinois House from 1977 until his election to Congress in 2001.
“I think the highlight of 44 years has just been the ability to deal with ordinary people in their day-to-day lives in a way that will hopefully convince them that there is some segment of government that, at least in a limited sense, knows them personally and can deal with their problems,” Johnson said.
Johnson's district was drastically changed after last decade's redistricting process, but he initially appeared down for another term in Congress.
But after easily winning the Republican primary, Johnson announced his retirement. He was replaced on the ballot by incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
Davis offered his condolences to Johnson's family on Twitter, writing that "if you were his constituent, it's likely you received a phone call from him."
"Tim was a hard worker, and his office offered top-notch constituent services," Davis said. "He served the people of central Illinois for decades and will be missed."
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, called Johnson "a great American" who was "a dedicated advocate for downstate Illinois."
"He loved his family and everyone around him, and he was a comforting source of guidance and advice that I always appreciated," Miller said.
Johnson, both prior to and after his time in Congress, was a practicing attorney. He was three times divorced and was a father of nine with several grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Photos: Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson through the years
