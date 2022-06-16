Former President Trump to headline Illinois rally for Rep. Mary Miller on June 25

SPRINGFIELD — Former President Donald Trump will headline a rally for Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, on Saturday, June 25, just days ahead of the latter's contentious primary election against fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Trump's political operation confirmed Thursday that the former president will appear with Miller at the Adams County Fairgrounds just outside of Quincy.

Miller, in a press release, said she was "honored" that Trump would be coming to the district on her behalf, adding that she is "Illinois' conservative, America First voice in Congress."

Davis, in a statement, said that he is "proud of my conservative record of working with Trump when he was in office, and I won’t shy away from it."

"I’m focused on winning this campaign, firing Nancy Pelosi, and re-implementing the many policy successes we had when Trump was president, like building the wall, cutting taxes, and making America energy independent again," Davis said.

The showdown between Davis and Miller was set up by Illinois Democrats who controlled the Congressional redistricting process last year. Davis lives in the new 15th Congressional District while Miller lives about one mile outside of it.

The new 15th gave Trump a nearly 70% vote share in the 2020 presidential election, meaning whoever wins the primary is all but assured of winning the reelection in the deeply conservative district.

The district is sprawling, stretching west to east across Central Illinois from the Iowa and Missouri state lines to the Indiana state line. To the north, it stops just south of the Quad Cities. To the south, it picks up outlying communities in the Metro East region along with towns in the Interstate 70 corridor.

The site of the rally is just outside of Quincy, a portion of western Illinois that neither Davis or Miller has represented before nor has been in their media markets, meaning voters are less familiar with the two than other portions of the district.

Davis, a traditional conservative with an occasional bipartisan streak, is viewed as having the better political organization and has a financial advantage, but many believe an in-district visit by Trump could give Miller, a far-right freshman, a boost.

Though there have been some high-profile losses by Trump-backed candidates, most with the former president's stamp of approval win their elections.

Responding to Trump's coming visit, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, said Thursday that "Illinoisans have repeatedly rejected Donald Trump and his hateful, failed agenda."

"We won’t let Trump, the Illinois Republican Party or its extremist candidates drag our state backward," she said.

The announcement mentioned nothing about state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican frontrunner in the governor's race who has been openly seeking Trump's endorsement.

Early voting has been underway since May 19 and primary Election Day is June 28.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

