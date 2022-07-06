For many, Highland Park tragedy 'way too close to home'

Brenden Moore State Government Reporter Follow Brenden Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SPRINGFIELD — I grew up about 25 miles from Highland Park, a 35-minute drive give or take.

I competed against Highland Park kids in high school debate tournaments, covered its school board and city council meetings as a freelance reporter and have enjoyed concerts at Ravinia Festival.

And like many, I’ve driven its tree-lined streets admiring its stately homes, which through the lens of John Hughes films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Sixteen Candles became the stock image of suburban American life.

Tragically, Highland Park is now also the site of something else that has become all too common and uniquely American — a mass shooting. Seven people are dead and 30 injured after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day Parade in the city’s downtown.

The suspect, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder with additional charges expected.

For many, including myself, this tragedy strikes way too close to home.

Yet at the same time, it serves as an unfortunate reminder that no place is immune from the plague of gun violence — even the last place anyone would expect it to occur.

Highland Park is a wealthy, liberal bastion on Chicago’s tony North Shore. And it has long been at the center of the national gun control debate.

In 2013, the city passed an assault weapons ban, which was promptly challenged by gun rights groups and eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case, leaving in place a lower court ruling upholding the ban.

It is just one of a handful of Illinois local governments with an assault weapons ban on the books, as the state's 2013 concealed carry law includes a provision that made its regulation exclusively a state function.

Cities like Highland Park, Chicago, Evanston, Morton Grove and Skokie took advantage of a 10-day period to enact bans and thus be grandfathered in.

But there are no walls around the borders of Highland Park.

Just like there are no walls around the city of Chicago or the state of Illinois, which have among the strictest gun control policies in the United States.

And this, above all else, helps explain the relative ineffectiveness of local and state gun regulations in preventing gun violence.

When you're just a city or state away from looser restrictions, it's next to impossible to prevent the flow of weapons into places with "strict" laws.

The majority of guns used in crimes in Chicago were purchased outside of Illinois, for example, with many coming from states with lax restrictions.

Seeming to acknowledge this ineffective patchwork, Vice President Kamala Harris, who visited Highland Park on Tuesday, called for Congress to renewal the federal assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.

“An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly," Harris said. "There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America.”

However, such a federal policy change is unlikely given the evenly divided U.S. Senate and bare majority that Democrats hold in the U.S. House.

At the state level, it is also not yet clear if the tragedy will lead to policy changes, though state lawmakers have shown a willingness to act.

Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation banning "ghost guns," which are unserialized weapons that are often homemade and difficult or impossible to trace.

Last August, Pritzker signed a bill that streamlines the FOID process and will expand background checks to all gun sales — including private sales — in 2024.

But a state assault weapons ban, a policy on the books in only a handful of states, would be a heavy lift, even in blue Illinois.

After the shooting, Pritzker told reporters that he was "furious."

We all should be.

This is a uniquely American problem. And this latest incident took place on America's birthday in a town that has stood in as the quintessential American suburb in a number of films.

The country will have another collective conversation about gun violence. Whether those discussions spark real policy change to address why these mass shootings keep happening is another thing entirely.

But, one thing is clear — it can happen anywhere, even just a short distance from where you grew up.

No special session — at least yet

Immediately following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in late June, Pritzker announced that he would call the General Assembly “into special session in the coming weeks to more firmly protect women’s reproductive rights in Illinois and address the challenges posed by this radical Supreme Court decision.”

Weeks have turned to months.

Pritzker, in a joint statement with Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, confirmed earlier this week that lawmakers would not be returning to the Capitol this month. The Senate had previously been eyeing a return this week and the House next.

“We plan to work closely together for the remainder of the summer to assess every possibility of what we can do and convene a special session in the coming months,” the trio said.

Scheduling special sessions can be tricky, especially during the summer.

But a special session in late August or September should not be ruled out.