Flyer circulating in Southern Illinois claims Bailey looking ahead to 2024

It's just under two weeks until the votes are counted in the race for Illinois governor. But could Republican nominee Darren Bailey already be looking past it and toward the next election in 2024?

That's apparently the thought of some supporters of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, in Southern Illinois, who have distributed a flyer accusing Bailey of a "plan" to accumulate as many votes in Illinois' 12th Congressional District and use that as a springboard for a primary challenge of Bost in 2024. Bost faces Democrat Homer "Chip" Markel in the current election cycle.

The flyer, obtained by Lee Enterprises, says that "Bailey knows he cannot win the governors (sic) election because of liberal votes in crooked Chicago. So the plan is for Bailey to campaign as much as possible in Mike Bost's district and secure as many supporters and votes as possible so he can challenge Mike Bost in 2024.

"Mike has always been a friend of ours ever since he was a state representative," the letter continues. Though not encouraging a vote for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the flyer explicitly asks voters not to vote for Bailey. "Keep Bailey's vote totals down in Mike's district," it concludes.

The letter was addressed to "Southern Illinois voters" and signed by "Friends of Mike." No other identifier was given and it is not clear how widespread the flyer's distribution was.

Bailey's campaign declined to comment on the flyer while Bost's campaign denied any involvement with its creation or distribution.

“We know nothing about the origins of this flyer and had no role in its creation or circulation," said Bost campaign spokeswoman Alex Naughton. "Mike Bost strongly supports Darren Bailey in his race against J.B. Pritzker and was happy to share the stage with him at our GOTV rally in Effingham just last week. Mike is urging all Southern Illinois Republicans to get out and vote for GOP candidates up and down the ballot this November.”

The flyer comes in the waning days of a gubernatorial campaign in which all sides acknowledge that Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, is behind Pritzker.

Though some internal Republican polling has shown a closer race, all public polling has had Pritzker with a double-digit lead in his bid for a second term.

Bailey has badly lagged behind the billionaire incumbent in fundraising, which has limited his ability to communicate with voters. Pritzker, on the other hand, has run television ads highlighting what he says are Bailey's "extreme" positions on issues like abortion and guns.

This has allowed Pritzker to define Bailey and drive down the downstate farmer's favorable ratings, which stood at 29% earlier this month, according to a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll.

With that, the Republican faces an uphill climb to win.

Though a bizarre on its face, this is not the first time the scenario described in the flyer has been discussed in Republican circles.

After all, Bailey lives in the Southern Illinois-based congressional district and, if he loses the governor's race on Nov. 8, will be out of elected office in January.

With his high name recognition and significant grassroots following, Bailey would make for a formidable primary foe in the deeply conservative district.

And Bailey has a history of challenging incumbents. He defeated state Rep. David Reis, R-Ste. Marie, in the 2018 GOP primary, on his way to being elected to the Illinois House. This cycle, Bailey endorsed primary challengers against four incumbent lawmakers with mixed success.

Bost was elected to Congress in 2014, defeating incumbent Rep. Bill Enyart, D-Belleville. Prior to that, he served two decades in the Illinois House.

The congressman is perhaps most famous for an impassioned tirade on the Illinois House floor against House Speaker Michael Madigan in 2012 during a debate on pension reform.

Bost has been a reliably conservative vote in the House and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump the past few cycles.

If there is evidence Bailey is planning ahead, it's been scant.

For one, the vast majority of Bailey's campaign stops have been in suburban Chicago, according to a Chicago Tribune campaign trail tracker.

It's also where Bailey has been spending money — the campaign finally started airing television ads in the Chicago market earlier this month.

And the candidate's own mother donated $700,000 to the campaign in part to fund it. A fairly hefty personal investment — and one not likely to be made if the candidate wasn't serious about winning.

Still, if Bailey loses in a few weeks, it's not a possibility that can be dismissed out of hand.

Bailey debuts new ad

Bailey's campaign this week debuted an ad that appears to be a closing argument of sorts.

"I get it. To many of you, I’m different. I’m a working farmer who speaks with a downstate twang and buys my suits off the rack," Bailey said, wearing a vest over a collared dress shirt with corn stalks in the background. "But like you, I feel that taxes are too high, our streets aren’t safe and our education system is failing our kids."

"And after back-to-back billionaire governors, it just isn’t working for us," he continues. "It’s time we have a governor who understands families. I will put people first, not the elites. Let’s fire Pritzker and take our state back."

The ad is somewhat self-deprecating, with Bailey poking fun at his accent and attire before running through some of the major issues in the campaign from crime to high cost of living.

It is far more positive ad than Bailey's first general election television ad, which sought to tap into voter anxiety over rising crime rates.

Budzinski, Deering trade barbs

After a relatively sleepy campaign, the race for Illinois' 13th Congressional District has heated up in the final weeks.

Republican Regan Deering, a Decatur philanthropist and community activist, has highlighted Democrat Nikki Budzinski's lucrative consulting gigs to portray the trade unionist as a political insider profiting off of government service.

Specifically, she's pointed to a Better Government Association report that found that Budzinski collected more than $500,000 in consulting fees in the 10 months after leaving her job as a senior adviser to Pritzker, including more than $100,000 from "dark money" organizations that don't disclose their donors. It also highlighted Budzinski's cozy relationship with a Springfield lobbyist.

"Elected representatives are supposed to represent the people and not themselves," Deering said at a Capitol press conference on Tuesday. "And she is clearly a political insider that is using her position to further her career."

Deering, acknowledging that Budzinski broke no laws, said that "she always seems to be just outside the door of corruption."

Budzinski, at an unrelated press conference Wednesday, said she has followed all state and federal ethics laws, accusing Deering of "running a desperate campaign trying to change the subject on the issues that matter most to working people."

To that end, Budzinski, at that presser, highlighted comments Deering made about Social Security and Medicare in an interview on WMAY radio last week.

In the interview, Deering said she's heard conversations about means testing, saying that "there are those in the upper limits of wealth that might be willing to sacrifice their benefits knowing that we could have a larger pot of money for those that need it and rely on it and will continue to be on a fixed income."

Budzinski implied and her campaign later put out a news release saying that Deering supports making cuts to these programs, a mischaracterization of the Republican's words.

Still, Budzinski did not back down when challenged by reporters, calling any conversation about means testing "a slippery slope."

"For someone that claims to be a political outsider, that's really political speak for cuts," Budzinski said. "That means cutting Social Security. That's a slippery slope for seniors that are living on a fixed income. It's opening a Pandora's box for seniors who have so much at stake."

The 13th has largely been off the national radar this cycle, but that could change in the final days of the campaign as Republicans continue to register momentum.