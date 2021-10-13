 Skip to main content
First lady's 3-state tour includes Illinois, Pennsylvania

Jill Biden Visit

Chief Curator Cesareo Moreno leads first lady Jill Biden and local elected officials through to a Day of the Dead Exhibit during a visit and tour of the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, Ill. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. 

CHICAGO — First lady Jill Biden wrapped up a visit to Illinois on Wednesday with a stop at a community college before heading to Pennsylvania during a three-state tour in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Jill Biden Visit

First Lady Jill Biden listens to Sarah Taylor, left, founder and executive director of Yo Soy Ella at the Arturo Velasquez Institute Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Chicago. 

She toured the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Chicago with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and elected Illinois officials including Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The night before she visited the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago to see an exhibit honoring victims of COVID-19.

Jill Biden Visit

First lady Jill Biden, left, speaks while Congressman Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., right, looks on in the electrical lab at the Arturo Velasquez Institute Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Chicago. 

Biden was expected in Allentown, Pennsylvania, later in the afternoon where she was set to meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at a center for children and families, according to the White House.

Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Arturo Velasquez Institute Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Chicago. 

Earlier this week she was in Kansas City to tour El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program.

