SPRINGFIELD — A sea of FFA members, adorned in their signature blue embroidered jackets, filled the state Capitol rotunda Wednesday to stress the importance of Illinois' largest industry to state lawmakers.

The students from across the state descended on the capital city to celebrate annual Illinois Agricultural Legislative Day, presenting legislators with baskets filled to the brim with lunches and agricultural products.

The event brought together representatives from nearly 50 agricultural organizations to celebrate one of Illinois’ top industries. It is the first in-person lobby day for the group since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some ways, the event came back larger than ever, with FFA membership ballooning in recent years and the potential to grow even larger if additional legislation working through the legislature is approved this session.

FFA membership grew from 23,000 to nearly 40,000 in the past year. The increase came after the state appropriated more than $550,000 to pay membership dues for students taking agriculture education courses.

"My family has always been deeply rooted in FFA," said Jack Wall, president of the FFA Section 19, which includes all or part of Fayette, Bond, Shelby and Christian counties. "We've all been extremely involved, and I come from a farm background so I saw a club that promoted agriculture that is something that I love, and felt it made sense to join a club that promoted something I believed in."

While FFA started as “Future Farmers of America” when it was founded in 1928, more than 91% of members in Illinois are non-farm students, according to the organization.

FFA President Rachel Hood also spoke at the morning conference and encouraged students and lawmakers to remember the first line of the FFA creed: “I believe in the future of agriculture.”

“When you say you believe in the future of agriculture … you believe in the industry that fuels our world,” Hood said. “It was made possible by people who believe in agriculture. These people are our advisers, our parents and the people you see in these blue jackets. They advocate for this organization because they believe in the future of agriculture.”

Agriculture accounts for 3.2% of the state’s gross domestic product, with Illinois considered a national leader in both farm production and food processing.

The state is the top producer of soybeans in the country, the second-highest corn producer and fourth-highest pork producer.

“Agriculture is a huge economic engine for the state and we’re looking at it through a different lens as we move forward,” said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, who chairs the senate Agriculture Committee. “We want to give our students every opportunity to learn as much as they can and become as immersed as deeply as they can into all things agriculture that Illinois has to offer.”

The lobby day began with a morning reception at the state library, which was attended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II and lawmakers from both parties.

This year, FFA members are participating in the lobby day while Turner is pushing legislation that would excuse school absences for participation in FFA or 4-H events. She said the idea came after an FFA member expressed to her that they had issues with their school excusing their absences.

“FFA and 4-H are not just extracurricular activities; they are definitely an educational learning experience that gives students the opportunity to learn a variety of skills that will lead them to be successful not just in their livestock activities or other agricultural activities, but in their activities throughout school and their entire lives,” Turner said.

The legislation would ensure that a student cannot be penalized for missing school if attending organized FFA competitions or exhibitions as long as the student obtained all assignments missed during the activity.

It is similar to 2017 legislation that excused absences of band students who play taps at a military honors funerals for veterans.

The measure is bipartisan with state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, signing on as a chief co-sponsor. It has also received support from ag groups such as the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Soybean Association.

The bill has cleared committee and awaits a vote in the Senate. If passed, it would be sent to the House.