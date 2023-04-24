SPRINGFIELD — Senate Republicans are pushing for advancements to a variety of measures they say could protect Illinoisans, though most appear unlikely to emerge from the Democrat-controlled General Assembly in the final weeks of the legislative session.

A group of the lawmakers on Monday held a news conference to highlight a broad package of bills that included measures related to domestic violence, driving under the influence and threats against child care centers. Several measures also related to the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has driven an increase in overdose deaths.

"When the term 'overdose' is used, people assume the person who died intended to take the substance that ended their life, but with fentanyl we know that’s not typically the case," said Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, whose Senate Bill 1086 would change the classification of some overdose deaths to "opioid poisoning" to reflect the unintentional consumption of the drug.

"If someone dies because they were misled into consuming a substance that ended their life, it’s a poisoning," Rezin said. "By changing how we frame these tragic deaths, we can confront this stigma and shed greater light on the fentanyl epidemic."

An amendment to that measure remains in the gatekeeping Senate Assignments Committee, as do most of the bills discussed Monday. But another fentanyl-related piece of legislation, House Bill 3203, has already passed the Illinois House and Senate Public Health Committee.

That legislation, sponsored by Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, has bipartisan support from co-chief sponsor Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago. It would allow over-the-counter sales for test strips capable of detecting even trace amounts of fentanyl that substances may be laced with it. Further, the legislation would also enable county health departments to provide them for free.

Turner also spoke about her Senate Bill 73, which would increase penalties for individuals who unlawfully sell or dispense any drug with a detectable amount of fentanyl, but that legislation also remained in the Senate Assignments Committee.

The rise in the number of opioid fatalities in the past decade nationwide is attributed to the influx of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl into the drug supply. In Illinois, the state Department of Public Health reported that opioid overdose deaths increased from 2,944 deaths in 2020 to 3,013 deaths in 2021, a 2.3% jump.

Joan Stevens Thome, director of health education for Sangamon County Department of Public Health, previously told Lee Enterprises that fentanyl is often mixed with a variety of street drugs.

"Not so much marijuana, locally," Thome said. “But we do find it in meth, cocaine and pressed pills. A lot of times when people are taking things like either oxycodone or molly (MDMA) or something else, they don't realize that that may have been made locally, and that they have had added fentanyl to it. Any small amount of fentanyl can cause somebody to overdose.”

In 2021, toxicology testing found that 89% of the opioid fatalities in the state involved a synthetic opioid. While white residents represented the highest number of those deaths (1,468), Black residents were disproportionately affected. The fatality rate for every 100,000 residents was 60.8 for Black residents, while it came in at 20.5 for white residents and 16.6 for Hispanic residents.

In a statement, a spokesman for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said the issue is of bipartisan concern.

"We applaud the Senate Republicans for keeping the spotlight on this issue," Harmon spokesman John Patterson wrote. "The scourge of fentanyl deaths and the opioid crisis plagues every part of this state and knows no partisan lines. Together, lawmakers from both parties and both chambers have worked to identify financial resources and legal measures to prevent these senseless deaths, and we will continue to do so this session."

A spokesman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Democratic governor's budgets since he took office had included increased funding "to fight the opioid epidemic in every corner of the state."

"On the other hand, a majority of Republicans in the General Assembly haven’t voted for a single one of those budgets," said Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough. He noted that the governor's proposed budget for the coming year would increase funding for substance use, prevention & recovery by $10 million, up from the $610 million in Fiscal Year 2023.

Others who spoke during Monday's news conference included Republican Sens. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg, Terri Bryant of Murphysboro and Steve McClure of Springfield. All highlighted measures that remained in the Senate Assignments Committee.

Senate Bill 1976, sponsored by Bryant, would create the offense of "domestic assault" and ensure that defendants who are released from custody before trial have no-contact orders for at least 72 hours;

Senate Bill 1974, sponsored by Brant, would enhance the minimum penalty for aggravated domestic battery when the victim is 60 years or older;

Senate Bill 1405, sponsored by McClure, would create a blended sentencing provision for aggravated driving under the influence when a crash kills one person and seriously injures another;

Senate Bill 1968, sponsored by McClure, would make it a felony to threaten childcare facilities or someone at the facility.

