Feds say former state Rep. Luis Arroyo should face prison time of up to 57 months in corruption case

Federal prosecutors on Friday roundly rejected former state Rep. Luis Arroyo’s pitch for leniency in a bribery scheme to legalize the shadowy world of sweepstakes gambling, saying he deserves up to nearly five years in prison for his “blatant cash grab.”

The Chicago Democrat allegedly was caught on a wire offering a bribe to then-Sen. Terry Link, a Lake County Democrat, to support sweepstakes legislation in Springfield.

“Not only did Arroyo put himself up for sale, he attempted to corrupt another lawmaker from the other chamber to advance the scheme,” James P. Durkin, an assistant U.S. attorney, wrote in the Friday filing.

As a result, prosecutors said, Arroyo should be sentenced to 46 to 57 months behind bars to deter corruption among public officials.

Arroyo, 67, entered a blind guilty plea in November to one count alleging he deprived the public of his honest services, a move that came without an agreement on his sentence.

In a filing last week, Arroyo’s lawyers argued a prison sentence for him would not stop public corruption, that it would be “no more effective than draining Lake Michigan with a spoon.”

Durkin countered Friday that Arroyo’s argument represented a “depressingly cynical perspective from a man who just a few years ago was a senior member of the Illinois House of Representatives.”

Arroyo’s crime was a “blatant cash grab,” Durkin wrote. “He used the power and influence of his office to advance his own interests through bribery.”

In 2019, Arroyo was charged with one count of bribery alleging he agreed to pay kickbacks of $2,500 a month to Link, who cooperated with the feds, in exchange for Link’s support of legislation involving video gambling sweepstakes games. Link has since pleaded guilty to his own case of tax evasion.

A superseding indictment in the Arroyo case added new wire and mail fraud charges against him and also charged James Weiss with bribery, wire fraud, mail fraud and lying to the FBI. Weiss, who has pleaded not guilty, is married to former Cook County Democratic Chairman Joe Berrios’ daughter, former state Rep. Toni Berrios.

Weiss, through his company Collage, allegedly paid Arroyo $32,500 in bribes through Spartacus, the lawmaker’s lobbying company. Arroyo did not report the income on his state economic interest statement.

Arroyo pledged to vote and promote the sweepstakes legislation, an attempt that shifted into overdrive as a major gambling package emerged and passed the General Assembly in 2019. But the sweepstakes legislation was left out of the package.

Arroyo then allegedly redoubled his efforts to enlist Link’s support. Durkin said Arroyo and Weiss clearly expected Link to receive as much as $30,000 as a result of the scheme.

If Arroyo’s bribery scheme had been successful, Durkin argued, “he would have changed Illinois law regarding the gaming industry, a heavily regulated industry, for his personal financial benefit and the benefit (of Weiss). His is a serious crime that warrants a serious sentence.”

