Election 2022: What to know before you hit the polls

Illinois statewide races
It’s a campaign that has put Illinois’ regionalism on full display, with Bailey's downstate farm nearly 250 miles and worlds away from Pritzker's mansion on Chicago's Gold Coast.
Here are the candidates' stances and statements regarding elections, libraries and other topics.
Voters are being asked whether the Illinois constitution should guarantee workers' rights to form unions and engage in collective bargaining. Here's what to know about the measure.
Illinois treasurer's race: What candidates have to say about taxes, college savings and merging the office
While the office deals primarily with dollars and cents, issues from abortion to the failed graduated-rate income tax amendment have found a way into the campaign for Illinois treasurer.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students. This and more:
Illinois congressional races
An East Moline attorney and former TV meteorologist are battling for the 17th District U.S. House seat occupied for a decade by Democrat Cheri Bustos.
U.S. Representative Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) and Harvard City Council and Library Board member Lisa Haderlein are running for the redrawn 16th district, in rural northern and central Illinois.
Nikki Budzinski, a trade unionist and former Biden Administration official, and Regan Deering, a scion of the family that ran ADM for decades, face off in the Central Illinois-based seat.
Illinois General Assembly
Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston are vying for the newly drawn 91st District, which now includes parts of McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties.
Following uncontested victories in both party primaries, the race for 46th Illinois Senate District in the general election is looking to be closer than years prior.
McLean County races
Tax resources, law enforcement and mental health services were some of the key issues identified by McLean County Board candidates for rural districts outside of Bloomington-Normal.
Incumbent Republican McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael faces Democratic challenger Laura McBurney in the upcoming election. Hear from the candidates:
Tackling mental health and providing affordable housing options were among the priorities identified by candidates vying for McLean County Board seats in the three districts that encompass a majority of the town of Normal.
Proponents of Unit 5's referendum say the plan will make better use of district resources, but opponents want the district to make more cuts before asking to increase maximum rates.
Ever wondered why McLean County and Bloomington have separate election authorities?
The eight candidates vying for seats in McLean County's seventh and eighth districts have different takes on what issues should be prioritized in the county.