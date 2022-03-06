Durbin expresses support for Ukrainian President Zelensky

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he will work toward getting military equipment and humanitarian relief to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Many places in Illinois have held vigils in support of the Ukrainian cause.

Durbin, who is in the Democratic leadership, was joined by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, in a phone call Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They discussed several topics, a news release from Durbin's office said. They spoke about the need for Congress to approve billions of dollars in emergency military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, the need to support refugees, and possible war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Zelensky said in the call that Russia continues to target cities and civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power plants. Durbin and Portman were joined by many members of the U.S. House and Senate during the virtual meeting.

"President Zelensky is a tireless and courageous leader for the people of Ukraine. His call for unity in the face of Russian barbarity has inspired the world," said Durbin. "Today's meeting reaffirmed our commitment to do everything we can to provide military equipment and humanitarian relief. As Russia continues its unprovoked and illegal attacks, we will continue to work with NATO and our allies to support President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people."

"Today's call with President Zelensky was sobering and inspiring," said Portman.

More than one million Ukrainians have already fled Ukraine for neighboring countries while another million are displaced within Ukraine. The U.N. Refugee Agency estimates that as many as four million Ukrainians may flee in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier this week, the Biden Administration designated Ukraine immigrants for temporary protected status, or TPS, following a letter sent by Durbin, Portman, and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Ukrainians currently in the U.S. will now be eligible for TPS, including Ukrainian students, tourists, and workers.

The White House also asked Congress for $10 billion in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine, which can help neighboring countries like Poland and Hungary to provide emergency relief, food, shelter, and medical care. Durbin spoke on the Senate floor last week urging Congress to approve this funding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0