Durbin endorses Anna Valencia for Illinois secretary of state

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Tuesday announced his endorsement of Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for Illinois secretary of state.

Valencia now has the endorsements of both U.S. senators from Illinois. The endorsement from Durbin, the second highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate, comes six months after his Democratic colleague, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, threw her support behind Valencia.

Durbin’s endorsement comes as little surprise, considering Valencia ran his 2014 reelection campaign.

In a statement provided by Valencia’s campaign, Durbin praised her as being “part of the newest generation of Democrats who are critical to our future in this state.”

“Anna Valencia is ready to make history as the first woman to be elected as Illinois secretary of state,” Durbin said. “In 2014, she worked tirelessly to ensure my reelection by uniting our party faithful with Democrats who were new to the party and just emerging.

“Anna is an exceptional candidate,” he continued in the statement, “and I trust her to effectively lead an office which touches all of our lives.”

Valencia is one of four Democrats vying for the nomination to replace Jesse White, who has been secretary of state since 1999.

Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, seen as the front-runner, has maintained a huge campaign cash advantage over Valencia and the other two candidates, Chicago Aldermen Pat Dowell and David Moore.

Last month, campaign finance records showed Giannoulias had about $3.8 million in cash on hand, more than his three Democratic opponents combined. Valencia had about $820,000 in cash available, while Dowell had about $520,000 in cash, and Moore reported having about $105,000 in the bank, according to the records.

Giannoulias also has racked up an array of endorsements from unions, including several labor groups affiliated with the Illinois AFL-CIO. And last month, he was endorsed by Cook County Democratic leaders at their slating meeting.

Giannoulias also has been endorsed by Democratic U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago.

Giannoulias has played up his connections to his ex-basketball buddy, former President Barack Obama, who served with Durbin in the mid-2000s in Illinois’ U.S. Senate delegation.

Valencia has secured some union support, including from the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, the Illinois Nurses Association, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Administrative District Council 1, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 14 and Local 58, among others. She’s also been endorsed by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville.

Republican state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington is seeking his party’s nomination for the office.

