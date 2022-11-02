Durbin calls rising political violence 'unacceptable,' not a joking matter

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday called rising political violence "unacceptable" and urged Americans to take the issue seriously.

Durbin's comments, made after the groundbreaking of Ferrero’s first U.S. Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, come less than a week after a violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul. Authorities said the man accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco home and brutally beating 82-year-old Paul Pelosi told police that he was on a "suicide mission" and intended to target other politicians.

“Any violence in politics in unacceptable,” Durbin said. “I hope the people who used this as a punchline or jokes would stop immediately. This is a serious matter and we should take it seriously.”

The man, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In addition to beating Pelosi with a hammer, several zip ties were found on the scene and DePape allegedly demanded to know where the House speaker was.

DePape pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Though many condemned the attack, some prominent Republicans have either made light of the incident or promoted conspiracy theories questioning the police account.

“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” said Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to laughs at an event earlier this week.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, though starting by saying there was no room for violence, told a crowd of supporters that Republicans were going to be sending the House speaker back "to be with him in California," following next week's midterm elections.

“It could happen to any member of Congress … and it’s unacceptable at any level of either political party. We need to condemn it and stop making fun of it,” Durbin added, reminding folks of violence displayed against Republicans.

As an example, he mentioned the 2017 shooting at a suburban baseball field in which several Republican members of Congress were practicing for their annual baseball game against Democrats.

A 66-year-old gunman from Belleville opened fire, hitting six people, including then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, the team's catcher, was behind home plate when the shooting started.

Durbin made similar remarks following an event in Decatur on Tuesday, saying that "the rhetoric on the other side and the rhetoric sometimes on our side is way too violent."

Durbin acknowledged that "there will be more security" to protect elected officials from threats moving forward.