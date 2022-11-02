 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story topical

Durbin calls rising political violence 'unacceptable,' not a joking matter

  • 0

Sen. Dick Durbin addresses key Senate race in Pennsylvania.

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday called rising political violence "unacceptable" and urged Americans to take the issue seriously.

Durbin's comments, made after the groundbreaking of Ferrero’s first U.S. Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, come less than a week after a violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul. Authorities said the man accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco home and brutally beating 82-year-old Paul Pelosi told police that he was on a "suicide mission" and intended to target other politicians. 

“Any violence in politics in unacceptable,” Durbin said. “I hope the people who used this as a punchline or jokes would stop immediately. This is a serious matter and we should take it seriously.”

Dick Durbin 1 110222.JPG

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks during a news conference on Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of construction for a new Kinder Bueno production facility, expanding the company's existing manufacturing presence in Bloomington.

The man, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In addition to beating Pelosi with a hammer, several zip ties were found on the scene and DePape allegedly demanded to know where the House speaker was.

DePape pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Though many condemned the attack, some prominent Republicans have either made light of the incident or promoted conspiracy theories questioning the police account. 

“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” said Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to laughs at an event earlier this week.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, though starting by saying there was no room for violence, told a crowd of supporters that Republicans were going to be sending the House speaker back "to be with him in California," following next week's midterm elections. 

“It could happen to any member of Congress … and it’s unacceptable at any level of either political party. We need to condemn it and stop making fun of it,” Durbin added, reminding folks of violence displayed against Republicans.

As an example, he mentioned the 2017 shooting at a suburban baseball field in which several Republican members of Congress were practicing for their annual baseball game against Democrats.

A 66-year-old gunman from Belleville opened fire, hitting six people, including then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, the team's catcher, was behind home plate when the shooting started.

Durbin made similar remarks following an event in Decatur on Tuesday, saying that "the rhetoric on the other side and the rhetoric sometimes on our side is way too violent."

Durbin acknowledged that "there will be more security" to protect elected officials from threats moving forward.

+1 
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin - mug

Durbin 

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The demise of Social Security: Are fears justified?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News