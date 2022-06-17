 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 87 spokesman, McLean County Board member appointed to Prisoner Review Board

Matthew Coates speaks to the McLean County Executive Committee in March about his bid to fill the vacant county board seat in District 4.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 spokesman and McLean County Board member Matthew Coates has been appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.

The 15-member Prisoner Review Board, which recently has received state Senate rejections to gubernatorial appointees, imposes release conditions for offenders from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Coates has been director of communications for Bloomington Public School District 87 since February and he was appointed to the McLean County Board District 4 seat in March. He filed his candidacy in March for the county board seat in the June 28 primary election.

District 87 posted a job opening May 27 for director of communications.

Before joining the Bloomington school district and county board, Coates was a restorative school specialist for Project Oz, serving as a social-emotional support coach for students and faculty at Bloomington High School through the nonprofit’s Youth Empowered Schools program.

He also serves on the Breaking Chains Advancing Increase School of Arts Board, the Illinois State University Athletic Council and the Illinois Collaboration of Youth Policy Committee.

