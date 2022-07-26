Details revealed for proposed 'Heartland Greenway' CO2 pipeline in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A Texas-based company has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking approval to construct and operate the 250-mile Illinois portion of a proposed 1,300-mile carbon capture and sequestration pipeline.

The $3.2 billion pipeline, proposed by midstream infrastructure company Navigator CO2 Ventures, would cross five Midwestern states — Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

It would carry carbon dioxide emissions — converted from gas into a dense fluid phase — from 21 ethanol and fertilizer facilities in those states to an underground sequestration site in Christian County. According to a map of the proposed project, that site would be just north of Taylorville.

The Illinois portion of the pipeline would stretch across 13 counties — Adams, Brown, Christian, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott.

According to the United States Geological Survey, carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is a method to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and thus reduce the effects of climate change.

In its filing, Navigator states that the first phase of the project will "capture, transport and permanently sequester" more than six million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, including 350,000 metric tons just in Illinois.

Emissions reductions from the Illinois portion alone would be equivalent to taking more than 75,000 gasoline-fueled cars off the road.

A fully developed pipeline would eventually be able to capture 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the company said.

The project would connect facilities across the Midwest that lack immediate proximity to geologic formations necessary for implementing carbon sequestration.

The company asserted that "pipelines are the safest, most environmentally friendly, efficient, and reliable mode of transportation for gas and liquids."

Alternatives to transport the amount of carbon dioxide the pipeline will initially be able to handle would equal either 512,000 trucks or 87,000 railcars annually, it said.

The Christian County site, according to the filing, "is a proven and active location for successful sequestration, has ample capacity and availability to sequester hundreds of millions of metric tons of CO2."

The carbon would be stored more than one mile underground.

However, environmental groups and farmers have raised concerns over the proposal, ranging from the risks to public health, water supply and fertility of valuable farmland.

If Navigator's request is approved, the company will be authorized to "construct, install, operate, and maintain" the Illinois portions of the pipeline. It would also be authorized to exercise eminent domain to acquire necessary easements for pipeline construction.

The next step is for an administrative law judge to be assigned to oversee the cased, said ICC spokeswoman Vicki Crawford. Navigator and interveners will likely offer testimony, evidence, reply, comments and briefs, which will be followed by a proposed order.

The members of the commission will review the evidence and issue a final order. This all could take about 11 months, Crawford said.

Navigator is also in the process of applying for necessary approvals from federal regulatory bodies, including the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Construction could begin as early as 2024 with service beginning in 2025.

