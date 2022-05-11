Despite robust ad campaign, Richard Irvin doesn't meet the press much

“Let me finish.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin uttered that line at least 17 times during a Monday press conference that quickly went off the rails.
Irvin called the presser to blast Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his administration’s handling of a November 2020 outbreak of COVID-19 at the LaSalle Veterans Home that killed 36 elderly military veterans.
But it was the first time in more than two months that Irvin had faced reporters, so when it came time for questions, the floodgates opened.
Skipping the niceties of asking some on-topic questions, the dogged Illinois political press corps took the rare chance to confront Irvin on his views about several hot-button topics.
Among them, his views on abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned and whether it is fair for his campaign to misleadingly attack fellow Republican candidates as former supporters of Barack Obama and Joe Biden when he will not say whether he voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020.
On abortion, Irvin reiterated that he is "pro-life," but supports exceptions for rape, incest and the life and health of the mother.
But asked if he would support a federal ban on abortion as some top Republicans have suggested, Irvin dodged, saying "I’m running for governor of the state of Illinois. I’m not talking about what the federal government’s going to do.”
When he was asked about whether he would support Trump in 2024 should the former president run, Irvin deflected, saying that “that’s exactly what J.B. Pritzker wants you to be talking about.”
Irvin's campaign has been sending out mailers to voters claiming that GOP primary opponent state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, “voted Obama into office in 2008” and was a liberal. He was also labeled "Never Trump" in another. Fellow candidate Jesse Sullivan has also been subject to these ads, which are misleading if not outright false.
This despite Irvin himself not saying whether he voted for Trump in 2016 or 2020, a fair question since he's pulled Democratic primary ballots in several previous elections. Irvin again did not answer that question, instead leaning into talking points to attack Bailey and Sullivan.
So @IrvinBourne4IL has been going after @DarrenBaileyIL pretty hard with some mailers the past few weeks. But he’s not the only one anymore. Add @JesseSullivanIL to their list of targets. I believe these started hitting mailboxes this week. Sullivan must be gaining ground. #twill pic.twitter.com/Ajj05Gec2n— Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) April 28, 2022
Irvin, a frontrunner as the candidate supported by billionaire Ken Griffin, appeared unprepared to answer basic questions about his voting record and positions on key issues. He appeared, in a word, rattled.
And the headlines reflected this uneven performance, with more of the coverage focusing on Irvin's deflections than the stated purpose of the presser, to criticize Pritzker for his handling of a COVID outbreak at a state-run veterans home.
Simply put, what happened Monday is what happens when a candidate does not answer reporters' questions for more than two months.
Irvin last faced a press gaggle in early March after filing his petitions to get on the June 28 primary ballot. Before that, he did a series of interviews with Chicago media outlets. Those appearances were also met with mixed reviews.
Besides that, Irvin has largely stayed away from earned media and in-person forums with his fellow candidates, instead relying on a deluge of television and digital advertising along with mailers to get his message out.
He's been able to do this with the help of Griffin, who's dumped $45 million into Irvin's campaign. No other campaign has the resources or bandwidth to match this paid media strategy.
"It strikes me as kind of the Aurora equivalent of the ‘Rose Garden strategy’ about someone who feels like he is well-positioned in the primary," said John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. "He obviously has ample resources. And so he feels like it's a plausible strategy to stay above the fray — to avoid candidate forums, to limit interaction with the press and hope that a huge infusion of funds from a wealthy benefactor will allow him to have enough air time to win the primary."
It's a bet that appears to be paying off, at least in the short run. A recent poll showed Irvin with 33% support in the primary, easily besting Bailey's 21% and Sullivan's 10%. Businessman Gary Rabine clocked in at 7%.
But just because a strategy is effective doesn't mean it's right.
When Irvin — or any of the other candidates for that matter — buys advertising, he controls the narrative.
It's allowed him to create an alternate reality in which Bailey, a 2020 Trump delegate, is actually a closeted Biden supporter. Or where Sullivan is a secret liberal.
All while not having to answer for his own primary voting record or whether or not he voted for his party's nominee in the previous two elections.
Whereas when candidates face reporters, they get asked tough questions, ones frankly that the public deserve answers to.
Irvin's position on abortion is probably the best example given the impending decision on the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade. But whether he voted for his party's nominee in the previous election seems like it would be an important one for GOP primary voters to know too.
Of course, this isn't to say that Irvin hasn't been traversing the state. He has, and it's been well-documented by his campaign, which insists he will be more open to the media as the primary date approaches.
The campaign is launching a statewide tour after early voting gets underway May 19. They said Irvin will do media availabilities in several markets across the state that weekend.
He will also participate in a candidate debate hosted by NBC Chicago on May 24 and may participate in more.
"As a former prosecutor who put violent criminals behind bars, a mayor who cut spending to lower taxes and the only Republican candidate for governor to take on Mike Madigan and win, Mayor Irvin looks forward to sharing the stage with his opponents which will prove he is the best candidate to roll back the crime, corruption and high taxes we've seen under J.B. Pritzker," said Irvin spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis.
When Irvin met the press earlier this week, it did not turn out as planned.
For the sake of Illinois voters, let's hope that does not discourage him from engaging with the media more.
Not doing so would be a disservice to voters, who will not get the answers they deserve from their candidates if they are not subjected to media scrutiny.
Also, practice makes perfect. Candidates who answer questions regularly are better at it.
Though Irvin may be able to get by with a "Rose Garden strategy" against his relatively underfunded GOP opponents, they "are hard to pull off" in the long run, Shaw said.
And answering questions is part of the job he's running for. If he wants the job, he better get used to it.
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022
Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13