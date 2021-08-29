Design competition showcases Thompson Center redesign ideas

ASSOCIATED PRESS
From a waterpark resort to a public school, seven finalists have been named in a design competition to repurpose a much-maligned state government building in downtown Chicago.
State officials are trying to sell the James R. Thompson Center, which was designed by famed architect Helmet Jahn. State officials say the 17-story curved-glass structure that opened in 1985 is inefficient and requires hundreds of millions of dollars worth of repairs and updates to keep it running.
The building houses offices for the governor and employees of state agencies, who are scheduled to move next year to another building on the city’s near West Side.
Illinois officials are seeking bids for a developer and have not committed to any preservation ideas. State officials have said they want to sell the building by February of 2022.
Architecture buffs have pushed for preservation, an effort that's been renewed in the wake of Jahn's death in May.
The finalists were named earlier in the week. A group of design and preservation experts picked the finalists from 59 entries. A winner will be chosen Sept. 14.
Illinois’ most endangered historic places
Broadview Hotel, East St. Louis
Built in 1927, the hotel, which has fallen into disrepair, could be used as more than 100 housing units for seniors, Landmarks Illinois said, but the hotel needs an act of the Illinois General Assembly to expand a tax credit for the redevelopment.
Joliet Steel Mill main office building, Joliet
A 130-year-old part of the Joliet Steel Works National Register Historic District, the building has been neglected by U.S. Steel, which still owns the structure, Landmarks Illinois says. Productive discussions between U.S. Steel, which still owns the building, and the city are recently underway, McDonald said.
Klas Restaurant, Cicero
Vacant and up for sale, with no historical protection, the Cermak Road building long served as an anchor of Czech culture in the region since it was constructed in 1922, the group said.
The owner received a demolition permit from the city that has since expired, according to McDonald. A new buyer who can rehab the building and restore artistic features, including indoor murals, is being sought.
Sean Reilly
Havana Water Tower, Havan
Built in 1889, the National Register-listed water tower needs extensive rehab work from top to bottom, the group says. The city does not have funding for the extensive repairs and the site continues to deteriorate.
Kevin L. Miller
Illinois Terminal Interurban Station, Decatur
A building that was first a rail station, then a church, the structure’s current owners, the Faith Community Assembly, expect to sell the 1931 building, Landmark Illinois said.
Altgeld Gardens Shop Building and school buildings C and E, Chicago
Known as the “Up-Top,” the wavy-roofed retail building in the Chicago Housing Authority’s Altgeld Gardens housing complex is privately owned and in demolition court, according to Landmarks Illinois. The building, built during World War II, hosts a painted memorial wall for those who died of pollution-related illness and violence.
Neighborhood residents have told Landmarks Illinois they hope the “Up-Top” will be converted into a grocery store.
Sean Reilly
James R. Thompson Center, Chicago
Long on the endangered list, the Thompson Center appears to be having its sale hurried along by the state’s COVID-19-exacerbated budget shortfall in 2020. April 2, 2022, is the targeted sale date.
‘Green Book’ sites statewide
A contemporary Underground Railroad of sorts, many “Green Book” sites are often unassuming private homes or buildings that catered to Black travelers. Many have already been lost to demolition or redevelopment, and any number of structures could suffer the same fate without owners even knowing of their historic significance. The group is working with Route History to document the history of “Green Book” sites along Illinois’ historic Route 66, but seeks a larger-scale documentation and preservation effort.
Scott Foresman headquarters, Glenview
Itself a textbook example of midcentury modern design, the 1966 textbook publishing corporate campus is a type of structure that is particularly vulnerable, preservationists say, as many companies downsize their office holdings. Lots were already leaving office campuses in the suburbs in favor of new downtown locations before COVID-19 struck.
Preservationists suggest it could be re-purposed as a school, daycare campus or fitness center.
