SPRINGFIELD — When it comes to presidential primary politics, Illinois is no Iowa. And in a general election, save for the occasional fundraising swing through Chicago, the state is flyover country for Republican politicians given its overwhelming Democratic lean.

But, Illinois Republicans will get a taste of the national political limelight on Friday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis keynotes the Peoria-Tazewell Lincoln Day Dinner ahead of an expected presidential run.

It is the second trip to Illinois for DeSantis, who made a stop near Chicago in February as part of a three-state tour to highlight crime.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the preeminent conservative voices in our country, fighting back against the radical left,” U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said last month, adding that he looked forward "to hearing him share his Florida Blueprint with Central Illinois conservatives.”

LaHood is a rainmaker of sorts for Peoria area Republicans, attracting several high-profile speakers to the dinner in recent years, making it one of the most preeminent annual events in Illinois Republican politics.

Last year, former Vice President Mike Pence addressed nearly 700 GOP elected officials, activists and supporters, urging them to fight back against what he described as "decline and decay” Democratic policies in Springfield and Washington.

Expect DeSantis to set a similar if not more stark contrast when he speaks Friday evening. Quite frankly, there is no better setting than Illinois for the Florida conservative to do so.

Illinois and Florida are two large states that have taken divergent paths in recent years. It starts at the top. In 2018, Florida elected DeSantis while Illinois elected Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who ushered in a wave of liberal policymaking that zigs to Florida's conservative zag.

This year, for instance, DeSantis signed a law banning most abortions after six weeks. Pritzker, on the other hand, has repeatedly signed laws expanding Illinois' status as an island in the Midwest for reproductive health rights.

Last year, DeSantis signed legislation that critics have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

DeSantis has also signed a law limiting what is taught on race and racism, part of a campaign against what he describes as “woke indoctrination.” This has led to the removal of some books and textbooks from Florida classrooms.

Pritzker, conversely, has signed laws requiring the inclusion of LGBTQ history and Asian American history into school curriculum.

Last week, the Illinois legislature passed a first-in-the-nation bill that would require libraries to have policies on the books that prohibit the practice of banning books in order to remain eligible for state grants. Pritzker said he intends to sign it.

Illinois' governor has rarely hidden his disdain for his Florida counterpart and has often used him as a foil. Asked about DeSantis' trip to Central Illinois a few weeks ago, Pritzker "welcomed" him by suggesting he could learn a thing or two here.

“He doesn’t seem to be much for freedom, Ron DeSantis,” Pritzker said. “He wants to take away people’s right to read the books that they want to read, wants to take away Black history in our schools, somebody who does not believe in a woman’s right to make decisions for herself about her own body. So, maybe he could learn something when he’s in Illinois (about) what freedom looks like.”

A request for comment from DeSantis was not immediately returned.

DeSantis is likely to announce his campaign for president in a matter of weeks. That alone will make what he says — or doesn't say — newsworthy.

Expect to see him contrast Florida and Illinois, especially on the "culture war" issues he has leaned into. But, like Pence last year, don't expect to hear much on the elephant in the room for Republicans: former President Donald Trump.

Trump has attacked DeSantis unmercifully for months with no direct response. It's a good bet that that won't change Friday.

We will soon find out if DeSantis' message plays in Peoria.

Quinn pushes ethics reform

Former Gov. Pat Quinn returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to push for ethics reform in wake of last week's "ComEd Four" guilty verdicts.

Quinn hand-delivered letters to Pritzker and Democratic leaders urging them to call a special session to deal with a slew of reforms, from prohibiting lawmakers from voting on issues in which they have a financial interest and making it easier for citizens to get binding referendum questions on the ballot.

Pritzker told reporters Wednesday that he read Quinn's letter, calling the former governor's ideas "worthy of consideration" but seeming to dismiss the need for a special session.

Quinn, a populist gadfly long before he served as governor, has a talent for drawing a lot of attention to political reform efforts.

Lawmakers could take up new ethics measures in the final days of the spring legislative session. Many genuinely seem open to the possibility.

But it won't be on Quinn's terms.

