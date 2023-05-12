PEORIA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his "Florida blueprint" to Peoria on Friday evening, offering a prescription of conservative policies that played to downstate Republicans in deep-blue Illinois while setting the table for his expected 2024 presidential run.

DeSantis, who could announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in a matter of weeks, was exuberantly welcomed by nearly 1,200 Republican elected officials, activists and supporters gathered to hear his keynote address of the Lincoln Day Dinner, an annual gathering put on by the Peoria and Tazewell county GOP organizations.

In his 40-minute speech, DeSantis offered a stark contrast between the conservative policy agenda he has led in Florida and the policies enacted in Democratic states like Illinois and by President Joe Biden's administration in Washington.

"In Washington, D.C., and many states around this country, true, big conservative policies victories are few and far between," DeSantis said. "In the state of Florida, we deliver big victories every single day."

DeSantis touted Florida's business climate and population growth while crowing over his various culture war battles against what he called as "the woke mind virus" in schools and large corporations.

And, one day after the federal and Illinois COVID-19 public health emergency declarations officially expired, DeSantis talked up his state's lax restrictions during the height of the pandemic.

He also presented a subtle but unmistakable contrast with the current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination: former President Donald Trump.

While he did not mention Trump's name or criticize him explicitly, DeSantis told Republicans gathered that they have "to reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years" and "need the strength to win."

"I believe if 2024 is a referendum on Joe Biden, his policies and his failures and if we as Republicans offer a positive vision going forward in a better direction, Republicans will win across the board," DeSantis said. "If we get distracted and focus on the past or focus on other side issues, then I think we may be handing the Democrats a victory that they do not deserve."

In addition to losing the 2020 presidential election, Republicans lost both chambers of Congress under the former president's watch. The party narrowly won back the House in 2022 but underperformed historical expectations.

DeSantis, on the other hand, was reelected in 2022 by double-digit margins. He has since become a favorite of those seeking an alternative to Trump.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, introduced DeSantis in part by saying that "politics is about the future, not the past," subtly hinting at DeSantis' pending plans for a presidential run.

"I don't know about you, but I like winning," LaHood said. "We need to win in this country. We need to win as Republicans. And Ron DeSantis has a proven record of winning elections."

Since taking office in 2018, the Florida governor has racked up a number of conservative policy wins in his state, including enacting a six-week abortion ban and what has become known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

DeSantis has also signed a law limiting what is taught on race and racism, part of a campaign against what he describes as “woke indoctrination.” This has led to the removal of some books and textbooks from Florida classrooms.

"The purpose of our school system is to educate kids, not to indoctrinate kids," DeSantis said, adding later that "it is wrong to teach a school child that they may have been born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice."

DeSantis also made mention of his escalating feud with The Walt Disney Co., which caught his ire last year for opposing the "Don't Say Gay" law.

Calling them a "woke" corporation, he accused the Florida-based entertainment company of "trying to weaponize corporate power to advance an ideological agenda."

He also bragged about ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at state institutions, calling them "a veneer to impose an ideological agenda."

"We can never ever surrender to the woke mob," DeSantis said. "We've made the state of Florida the place where woke goes to die."

DeSantis' record, rhetoric and "Florida blueprint" diverge significantly from Illinois' governing majority, which has enacted polices that, among other things, have protected access to abortion and expanded K-12 curriculum to include lessons on LGBTQ+ and Asian American history.

The Florida governor has been a major foil of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who also was elected in 2018.

Pritzker, in a statement released the day before DeSantis' speech, questioned DeSantis' interpretation of freedom, arguing that he has effectively taken it away from many groups through the laws he has enacted.

“DeSantis has made a career of punching down and othering anyone who doesn’t subscribe to his petty tyranny, which makes him a natural for the GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that DeSantis’ “brand of politics flies in the face of everything the 16th president taught us about leadership.”

DeSantis opened his speech acknowledging the "welcome" he received from Pritzker.

"I'm a little bit disappointed that your governor said I wasn't welcome in Illinois because I seem to remember when he was locking down this state, he sent his family to my state ... I didn’t say they weren’t welcome in Florida,” DeSantis said.

Pritzker's wife and daughter were in Florida when the initial stay-at-home order was issued in March 2020 but later returned to Illinois. Pritzker's campaign declined to respond to DeSantis' remark, instead referring to his initial statement.

The Peoria-Tazewell Lincoln Day Dinner has become one of the premier events in state Republican politics. Last year, former Vice President Mike Pence delivered the keynote, urging those gathered to fight back against what he described as "decline and decay” Democratic policies in Springfield and Washington.

But the excitement over DeSantis' speech appeared to trump last year's, with organizers reporting record attendance and raising more than $250,000 for the local parties.

The state party is in rough shape, only controlling three of 14 congressional seats and none of the statewide elected offices and being relegated to superminority status in the state legislature.

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy, though joking about the "vote early and often" reputation of Chicago, said Republicans had to get serious about voting early if they want to win again in Illinois.

"The Republicans don't say that and we don't do that," Tracy said. "But I'm telling you, Republicans need to vote early in person or by mail. You need to do that so we can bank your votes and we've been focused on other people with our get-out-the-vote efforts."

This story will be updated.

Photos: DeSantis speaks at Lincoln Day Dinner in Peoria