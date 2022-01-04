Democratic Party power broker and longtime Illinois supervisor dies

Frank Zuccarelli, a suburban Chicago power broker who ran one of the state’s most influential political organizations, died Monday. He was 70.

Zuccarelli was Thornton Township supervisor since 1993, where he ran public assistance programs that helped some of the state’s neediest people. He also headed a powerful political machine that inspired countless visits from political hopefuls looking to get a boost at the ballot box and drew criticism for waste and patronage.

Under Zuccarelli’s leadership, Thornton Township ran a large food pantry, hosted events at a Calumet City senior center and hired young people to mow lawns. He, in turn, would give workers shirts branded with “Zuccarelli Assistance Program” and referred to his political allies as the “Z Team.”

“I really do love the people,” Zuccarelli told the Daily Southtown in a 2016 tour of his area where residents mobbed him for hugs, kisses, and handshakes. “I don’t have to fake it.”

He also was chairman of South Suburban College’s board of trustees since 1987 and was active in the Cook County Democratic Party, where he controlled the most votes within the party.

Zuccarelli was a supporter of Barack Obama’s Senate campaign in 2004, even as other Democratic Party leaders supported Daniel Hynes. Obama later paid him back by campaigning for Zuccarelli and praising his organization.

“Everybody here, I think, recognizes what you have,” Obama said.

Zuccarelli also threw his support behind Kim Foxx’s successful primary challenge to Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez in 2016.

Deb Kopec, executive director of Thornton Township under Zuccarelli from 1994 to 2012, described him as a leader who “believed in people and didn’t want to disappoint them.”

“He loved people and people loved him. Whether it was staff, residents coming in, I used to call him the kissing supervisor because he always had to hug someone and kiss them on the cheek and welcome them and wanting to help,” Kopec said. “He always said, ‘People need a chance. Some need more than once chance.’ He believes everyone makes mistakes and deserves a reset. He was very open to all people, no matter what their circumstances were.”

Zuccarelli started his political career as a close ally of former state Rep. Frank Giglio, who feuded with Zuccarelli’s predecessor as supervisor, Frederick Redell.

Zuccarelli defeated Redell, a two-term incumbent, by 51% to 49% in 1993 after a contentious race that included accusations that a candidate’s heart attack was brought on by Zuccarelli workers plastering the man’s car with stickers.

At least 800 signs were also stolen and defaced on both sides of the campaign. Two men Zuccarelli called a “marginal” part of his campaign were arrested for some of the thefts.

Zuccarelli had a falling-out with Giglio, however, and Giglio challenged him for township supervisor in 2001 but lost after a campaign where they exchanged a stream of insults, accusations and personal attacks as each jockeyed to obtain the upper hand in their long-standing battle to take control of the township’s Democratic organization.

Giglio accused Zuccarelli of misspending township funds on political events, rewarding political cronies and supporters with high-paying jobs or contracts and spreading his influence over local school boards and municipalities by getting some of his political allies elected to those bodies.

Zuccarelli described Giglio as “the type of person who tries to shove things down people’s throats and get them to always do things his way.”

Giglio this week said he didn’t recall the rancor between them and praised Zuccarelli for keeping Thornton Township as “one of the best townships in Cook County.”

“Politics was all his life. He really worked hard at it, that I’ve got to say, and he built the township up from when he was president and a member of the South Suburban College. That was his base,” Giglio said. “From there, he helped a lot of people.”

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly praised Zuccarelli as someone who “always seemed like the old-school tough guy in a lot of ways but I know he really loved Thornton and was committed to the township and the college.”

“He definitely was a power broker and you could see when he had his events, how many people came out. I remember Michelle Obama coming to one of his pasta Sunday spaghetti dinners that everybody came to,” Kelly added. “He commanded a lot of respect in the political world.”

Zuccarelli endured other controversies as township supervisor, though he remained popular with voters.

He spent more than $106,000 on an advertising push aimed at garnering support for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to a South Carolina church that was the site of a tragic 2015 mass shooting, the Southtown previously reported.

The township’s ad purchases followed a $46,000 taxpayer-funded trip to South Carolina by Zuccarelli and 14 others that also drew criticism as wasteful.

Zuccarelli had said the four-day trip’s “main purpose” was to “get knowledge from the people directly in Charleston as to why their reaction was so much different than the reactions in Ferguson and Baltimore,” a reference to police-involved killings of young African Americans in those cities that generated nationwide outrage and violent protests.

Then, last month, as Cook County Democrats weighed whether to endorse Alexi Giannoulias for secretary of state, Zuccarelli acknowledged there was tension among committee members over filling a post that has had a Black incumbent since 1998 with a white male — Giannoulias’ rivals are all people of color.

Zuccarelli said while incumbent Jesse White may have started out being best known as an African American politician, “he ended up as the finest executive in the secretary of state’s office that we’ve ever seen.”

“We truly do need somebody who stands in Jesse White’s place, that can take his place, regardless of their color,” Zuccarelli said.

In an interview this week, party chair Toni Preckwinkle praised Zuccarelli as “a real heavyweight in the south suburbs” and noted he retained his electoral popularity even as the region changed demographically.

“He was a white person who was responsible for an overwhelmingly African American constituency in Thornton Township and was beloved by everybody. If he’d run for committeeperson again, (he’d have won),” Preckwinkle said. “That says something about the way in which he served the people he was responsible for and their regard to him.”

Zuccarelli told the Southtown he would sometimes clash with leaders in communities, such as Markham and Dolton, who resented his presence as a white politician in a changing area.

“In some cases, they say, ‘You don’t belong in my town.’ I say to them, ‘This is my town too, you understand,’ ” Zuccarelli had said. “This is Thornton Township and anything we can do as Thornton Township to assist the people, that’s what the purpose of our government is for us to provide assistance with social services.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0