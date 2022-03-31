Democratic Governor's Association intrudes on Illinois GOP gubernatorial primary with ad buy

The Democratic Governor's Association is running ads in the Illinois governor's race — the Republican primary, that is.

The Washington D.C.-based organization, which supports Democratic governors and candidates around the country, has bought at least $360,000 in airtime for a 30-second advertisement highlighting Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's record as a defense attorney.

"Richard Irvin’s real record shows he is anything but ‘tough on crime,’" the ad reads. "For 15 years, Irvin made money by getting violent criminals off the hook and back on the street."

The ad goes on to say that "Illinoisans deserve to know who the real Richard Irvin is."

The buy encompasses several television markets, including Chicago, Bloomington-Peoria and Champaign-Decatur-Springfield.

The advertisement comes less than three months from the Republican primary election. Irvin, with significant financial backing from hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and institutional support from many key GOP figures, is widely considered a frontrunner in the race.

However, he has had to shake off attacks from fellow Republican candidates, including state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; businessman Gary Rabine; former state Sen. Paul Schimpf; and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan that he isn't conservative enough for today's Republican Party.

Enter Pritzker, the incumbent Democratic governor, who faces nominal opposition in his party's primary but could face a close race in the fall depending on who wins the GOP primary.

Many political operatives in both parties consider Irvin, an Army veteran and Aurora's first African American mayor, to be the strongest general election candidate against Pritzker.

By funneling money towards ads countering Irvin's narrative, which touts his record as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, and highlighting his later career as a defense attorney, the DGA is hoping to convince rank-and-file Republicans that Irvin is not who he says he is.

Irvin, in a statement Wednesday, said that the campaign is a sign that Pritzker is scared to face him in November.

“For months, I’ve told voters that Pritzker was desperate and would do anything to win,” he said. “Now, Pritzker is trying to hijack the Republican primary because he can’t run from the facts: crime is out of control, tax hikes continue, and corruption lives on in state government under Pritzker’s reign.”

House Leader Jim Durkin, who is supporting Irvin, told reporters in Springfield Thursday that Pritzker chooses to "hide behind political insider groups by forcing them to meddle in the GOP primary on his behalf."

"He is running scared and he knows it," Durkin, a Western Springs Republican, said.

But it's not the first time the group has meddled in a Republican primary.

In 2018, the DGA ran ads accusing state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, who was running against incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner in the GOP primary, of being "too conservative" for Illinois.

This 'negative' ad was intended to help Ives by highlighting her social conservatism with GOP primary voters. It almost worked — Ives came within three points of knocking off Rauner.

The major difference this time is that the DGA is going after their target directly, attempting to chip away at Irvin's law-and-order persona.

The Pritzker campaign declined to comment on the ad, referring questions to the DGA.

"Irvin needs to stop pretending to be tough on crime and actually support the policies that will keep people safe," said DGA spokeswoman Christina Amestoy.

Irvin's record has not been significantly challenged to this point in advertisements by his GOP opponents. Bailey's campaign launched its first television ads this past week while Sullivan has been on air since January.

However, Irvin's campaign is more flush with resources thanks to Griffin, who donated $20 million in February and has promised even more resources down the line.

Pritzker, a self-funding billionaire, has dumped $135 million into his campaign account in the past year. He's on pace to easily exceed the $172 million he spend to win in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0