Database to record compliance with Illinois prevailing wage law

SPRINGFIELD — Taxpayers will be able to ensure that contractors on public works projects are paying lawful wages starting next month.

The Illinois Department of Labor will debut a searchable database on Jan. 1 showing the certified payrolls of construction contractors who must comply with the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act.

"This is a step toward transparency in public spending that will help keep employers accountable," Labor Department Director Michael Kleinik said. "It will also allow public bodies to monitor the wages paid on projects they initiate."

In 2020, the Labor Department began requiring certified payrolls on projects covered by the prevailing wage law. The agency will update the previous months' data by the 16th of each month.

Users will be able to search by contractor or project name, county where the work is being done and the public body ordering it.

