 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

breaking topical

Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

  • 0

State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for secretary of state, defeating John Milhiser.

Brady likely will face former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who held a strong lead late Tuesday in the Democratic primary, in the November contest to fill the post long held by Jesse White. 

062922-illinois-sosgop

State Rep. Dan Brady poses before voting in the Illinois primary election, in which he is a Republican candidate for secretary of state. 

Brady, 60, is a funeral director, serves as one of two deputy GOP leaders in the Illinois House of Representatives and was the McLean County coroner from 1992 to 2000. He said he would work to improve the nuts and bolts of an office that connects with citizens more than any other statewide agency in areas ranging from drivers' services to libraries.

John Milhiser

Milhiser

Milhiser, 52, a former U.S. attorney in the Central District of Illinois and former Sangamon County state's attorney, ran as part of a slate of candidates promoted by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. He emphasized his background as a prosecutor and campaigned on a promise to restore people’s faith in government and in an office that he acknowledges has a history of corruption under both parties.

White, 87, a Democrat who has been secretary of state since 1999, is one of the state's most popular politicians but decided not to run for a seventh term.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News