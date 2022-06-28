Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for secretary of state, defeating John Milhiser.

Brady likely will face former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who held a strong lead late Tuesday in the Democratic primary, in the November contest to fill the post long held by Jesse White.

Brady, 60, is a funeral director, serves as one of two deputy GOP leaders in the Illinois House of Representatives and was the McLean County coroner from 1992 to 2000. He said he would work to improve the nuts and bolts of an office that connects with citizens more than any other statewide agency in areas ranging from drivers' services to libraries.

Milhiser, 52, a former U.S. attorney in the Central District of Illinois and former Sangamon County state's attorney, ran as part of a slate of candidates promoted by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. He emphasized his background as a prosecutor and campaigned on a promise to restore people’s faith in government and in an office that he acknowledges has a history of corruption under both parties.

White, 87, a Democrat who has been secretary of state since 1999, is one of the state's most popular politicians but decided not to run for a seventh term.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0