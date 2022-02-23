Cullerton resigns, will plead guilty in federal ghost payroll case

State Sen. Thomas Cullerton resigned from office Wednesday shortly before his lawyer revealed in court that he’s planning to plead guilty in a federal embezzlement case alleging he took a do-nothing job with the Teamsters union.

Cullerton, 52, a Democrat from Villa Park, was charged in 2019 in an indictment alleging he pocketed almost $275,000 in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union despite doing little or no work.

The case against Cullerton, who had remained in office and is free on bond, was originally supposed to go to trial this week, but was postponed due in part to a COVID-19-related backlog of cases. Meanwhile, both sides continued to work behind the scenes on a potential deal.

In advance of a status hearing in the case on Wednesday, Cullerton sent a letter to Tim Anderson, secretary of the Senate, confirming his resignation from the body.

Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, and Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods were copied on the letter, which consisted of only two sentences.

“This document shall serve as my letter of resignation as an Illinois State Senator,” the letter read.

Less than an hour later, during a telephone status hearing before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman, Cullerton’s lawyer, Dan Collins, announced that they’d reached a plea deal with prosecutors and “a trial date will not be necessary in this case.”

Gettleman set a change of plea hearing for March 8.

Cullerton’s appearance was waived for the brief hearing. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The indictment against Cullerton filed in August 2019 alleges 39 counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy and making false statements.

According to the indictment, then-Teamsters boss John Coli conspired with Cullerton in 2013 to give the newly elected senator a do-nothing job with the clout-heavy union. Over the next three years, the two ignored complaints from supervisors when Cullerton failed to even show up for work, according to the charges.

In all, Cullerton was accused of fraudulently obtaining $188,320 in salary, bonuses and cellphone and vehicle allowances from the Teamsters between 2013 and 2016, as well as $64,068 in health and pension contributions.

The charges against Cullerton came three days after Coli pleaded guilty to extortion charges and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities. According to his plea agreement, Coli extorted a total of $325,000 from Alex Pissios, president of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side, by threatening a union work stoppage.

Coli’s sentencing has been delayed until after his cooperation against Cullerton was complete.

Cullerton, who previously was village president of Villa Park, is a distant cousin of former Senate President John Cullerton. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2012.

Democratic leaders in Cullerton’s district, which stretches from Villa Park to Bartlett, will appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of Cullerton’s term, which expires in January. Along with every other seat in the Senate, Cullerton’s is up for election in November under a new legislative district map, with the district’s boundaries shifting farther east and south.

Cullerton’s indictment was the first in a cascade of federal criminal cases brought against state politicians, including charges against two of his former colleagues in the senate, Martin Sandoval and Terry Link, as well as indictments against former state Reps. Luis Arroyo, Annazette Collins and Edward Acevedo.

A graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette and an Army veteran, Cullerton was elected a Villa Park trustee in 2005 and was village president from 2009 to 2013. He worked as a truck driver for Hostess.

In 2008, Cullerton challenged incumbent Republican state Sen. Carole Pankau of Itasca, only to be removed from the ballot because he had voted in the Republican primary that election cycle, before the Democrats tapped him to run.

He won his Senate seat in the 2012 election after district lines were drawn following the 2010 census. As a senator, he was best known for helping to lead a legislative inquiry into the deadly 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at an aging state veterans home in downstate Quincy, which became major issue for then Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Cullerton sponsored legislation requiring taxing bodies to notify the public if they enter into a severance agreement with an employee who has been accused of sexual assault, as well as measures regulating lead levels in drinking water and speeding up the government consolidation process. He was outspoken on the issue of noise and pollution at O’Hare International Airport.

At the time he pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2019, a spokeswoman for Cullerton issued a statement saying he would “continue to fight these untrue allegations in court until his name is cleared.” His attorney at the time, John Theis, blamed Coli for alleging “false claims” to avoid being punished himself.

Cullerton’s campaign fund has reported spending $110,000 on legal fees since April 2019, when subpoenas for his Senate records were made public.

Resisting prior calls for his resignation, Cullerton gave up chairmanship of the Senate Labor Committee after his indictment, but became chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, maintaining an annual stipend of more than $10,000 for leading a committee on top of his legislative salary of roughly $70,000.

In all, Cullerton has been paid more than $200,000 out of the state coffers since he was indicted, according to the comptroller’s office. Cullerton chose not to participate in the retirement system for legislators and therefore will not receive a state pension.

Chicago Tribune’s Clare Spaulding and Jeremy Gorner contributed.

