Critics say Pritzker’s gas tax freeze would save motorists only pennies and hinder efforts to fix roads

CHICAGO - Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection-year pitch to freeze the state gas tax he doubled in 2019 is being met with wide-ranging opposition from critics who contend it would save drivers a pittance at the pump while impairing the state’s ability to repair crumbling roads and bridges.

Seeking a second term as gas prices have jumped more than $1 per gallon in the past year and overall inflation hits levels not seen in nearly 40 years, Pritzker said he is pitching the gas tax freeze as part of a larger relief effort “to do right by the working families of our state.”

In addition to forgoing an inflation-based increase in the gas tax, slated to kick in July 1 and estimated at 2.2 cents per gallon, Pritzker’s proposal would pause the 1% sales tax on groceries for a year and give a one-time property tax rebate to homeowners. The governor’s office says in total this would save Illinois taxpayers nearly $1 billion.

But the gas tax proposal, part of a state spending plan Pritzker delivered in a speech Wednesday, is being seen as a reversal of bipartisan efforts to invest more money in the state’s long-neglected transportation infrastructure. Business groups, organized labor, Republican lawmakers and progressive advocates have pushed back on Pritzker’s plan, raising questions about its prospects for approval in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

“It’s certainly not the best policy,” David Merriman, an expert on state finances at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said of Pritzker’s overall tax relief proposal. “It appears from the governor’s speech … that what he wants to do is ease the tax burden on lower- and middle-income households. … I think that there are better options for doing that than the three options that he picked.”

When it comes to freezing the gas tax, opposition has been particularly strong from road builders and the labor unions that represent their workers, most notably the politically powerful International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150.

Those unions are traditionally the Democrats strongest allies. Yet, with all 177 seats in the General Assembly up for election this year under new district boundaries, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will be eager to avoid giving their opponents an opportunity to attack them for standing in the way of a tax break — even if it amounts to saving only 33 cents when filling up a 15-gallon gas tank.

Under the $45 billion “Rebuild Illinois” construction program approved with bipartisan support in 2019, one of the signature achievements of Pritzker’s first year in office, the gas tax doubled to 38 cents per gallon. Future annual increases were pegged to the rate of inflation, with the tax rising to 39.2 cents per gallon last year. The goal was to bring in enough money to overhaul the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges and make sure revenues keep up with rising construction costs.

Pritzker says his gas tax plan would save drivers a combined $135 million, money that would otherwise be deposited in state’s road fund. The proposal comes after voters in 2016 approved a “lockbox” amendment to the state constitution to end the long-standing practice of diverting money from filling potholes to plugging budget holes.

Speaking at a Jewel-Osco store in Chicago’s West Town community area Friday to tout his tax relief plan, Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Transportation is confident that the proposal would not slow down its road construction efforts.

“They feel strongly that we’ll be able to get all of the projects done that were under that (2019 infrastructure) plan and still be able to make this contribution to the families of Illinois,” he said.

And while the annual savings might amount to less than the cost of a single refill, “any relief we can provide to families is worth giving,” Pritzker said.

Among those against the plan is Kevin Burke, executive vice president of the Illinois Asphalt Pavement Association and co-chair of the Transportation for Illinois Coalition, who said freezing the gas tax, even for one year, would set a bad precedent for tough economic times in the future and sacrifice money for road repairs that the state may never get back.

“It’s $135 million this year,” Burke said. “That $135 million will never be brought back, so every year after this, that’s $135 million that’s not there to fund transportation.”

Even with the additional revenue from the 2019 gas tax increase and money flowing to Illinois from President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure plan, the state still doesn’t have enough revenue to keep all its roads in acceptable condition, he said.

For drivers, the question is whether paying a little more to fill up the tank is “worth it to you to make sure that the roads are open and passable and in good shape?” Burke said.

Pritzker’s budget proposal is a starting point for negotiations, and the tepid response to his gas tax freeze doesn’t mean drivers won’t see some relief at the pump.

An adviser to Local 150 who was not authorized to speak on the record said that, through its conversations with the governor’s office, the union was “pretty confident” a resolution would be found that would not end up costing the road fund any revenue.

After the efforts to enact the transportation lockbox amendment and tie annual gas tax increases to the rate of inflation, both contractors and their workers are loath to see anything that might rollback those gains.

Among compromises under discussion are a revision to the gas tax that would set maximum and minimum caps, or to use multiyear averaging to ensure annual revenue increases into the road fund while smoothing out periods of high and low inflation.

Yet there’s a reluctance to tamper with the gas tax legislation and transportation groups are looking to the state to keep the road fund whole instead of freezing the gas tax.

“The tax relief, if you figure it out, would probably add up to, at most, $15 a motorist. It’s a great gimmick, especially in an election year,” the Local 150 adviser said. “But we’re talking about $135 million. That’s literally a rounding error” for the state if the money were to come from the general fund, which pays for most day-to-day operations, rather than the road fund.

Republican state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, who voted for the 2019 infrastructure plan that included doubling the gas tax, acknowledged that voters are sensitive to gas prices, perhaps more so than other essentials that also have gone up in price recently.

“It’s something that people are attuned to because they’re at the gas station, they’re filling up every single day,” Butler said. “You might not know what a loaf of bread costs, but people know that they paid $3.55 a gallon for gas this morning.”

While tensions are high in an election year, the GOP would be willing to work with Pritzker on the issue, he said.

“Republicans are the party of cutting taxes, and I think we would be supportive of all sorts of tax cuts if the governor would engage us on things,” Butler said.

He said he’s not convinced Pritzker wants to work with the legislature’s minority party after listening to his State of the State and budget address Wednesday. “If he wants to actually work with the party that believes in cutting taxes, which is our party, then we’re all for working with him. But I didn’t get any indication he’s got much of an olive branch this year,” he said.

Republicans in the Senate have their own proposal to tweak the 6.25% state sales tax on gasoline, which is separate from the per-gallon gas tax and largely goes into the state’s general fund.

Their plan would reduce the sales tax on gas by 1 percentage point and redirect a larger share of the revenue that is collected from the tax to the road fund, rather than the general fund. That would accelerate a process that’s already underway as part of the 2019 infrastructure package.

Under the Republicans’ plan, a driver would save about 54 cents filling up a 15-gallon tank, compared to 33 cents under Pritzker’s plan, based on the average prices of gas in Illinois on Friday.

Of course, the GOP plan would take revenue away from other state operations, though Republicans are quick to note Pritzker’s spending plan projected surpluses in both the current budget year and the one that begins July 1.

“Since the governor is touting the fact that we have this extra money to be able to spend, I don’t understand why he would harm the road fund,” Illinois Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie said. “Let’s make cuts elsewhere and maintain our commitment to the infrastructure investment that we’re going to make to make sure that we’re getting our roads fixed as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

Gorner reported from Springfield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0