Crime and budget are top of mind for Illinois lawmakers as session wraps up Friday

SPRINGFIELD - With their condensed election-year session set to wrap up Friday, Illinois lawmakers are eager to leave Springfield for the campaign trail. But they’ll first have to address concerns about crime and agree on a budget that boasts a rare projected surplus, both issues expected to play a significant role at the polls in November.

Democrats looking to maintain control of state government in November had hoped for a quick and uneventful spring session. They saw an abundance of revenue as a way to ease the usual budget crunch and help prevent any drama in a year when all 177 legislative seats are up for election in newly drawn districts that put some incumbents in unfamiliar territory.

But elections often create unanticipated dynamics, and amid national and local concerns over an inflationary economy, violent crime and corruption, and an unending pandemic, Democrats who enjoy supermajorities in the General Assembly and have extended their power into the once-Republican rich suburbs have been forced to play defense.

As the session nears its scheduled conclusion, Democrats have seen divisions within their own ranks, most notably in the Senate’s rejection of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s choices for the Prisoner Review Board. Democrats with large law enforcement constituencies as well as those in potential suburban swing areas rejected nominees Republicans have painted as soft on crime.

That division between progressive and moderate Democrats could exacerbate traditional end-of-session tensions and spill over to a variety of issues, from attempts to take on crime without undoing landmark criminal justice laws to passage of a budget as progressives seek money for a variety of social causes.

Any significant infighting could play into Democratic election campaigns in the fall, particularly in newly gained suburban areas, if the party gives off an appearance of governmental dysfunction. But some Democrats have publicly downplayed those divisions.

“At the end of the day, we’re a big tent party. We’re not tied. We’re not marginal. We’re not in the minority. We represent people across this state,” state Sen. Robert Peters, a Democrat from Chicago’s South Side, said Friday. “So we’re going to have a ferocious debate about things and that’s what we do as Democrats is have debate, have open dialogue and have discussion.”

For months, the Democratic legislators have floated the idea they would push through more traditional tough-on-crime policies — typical of those endorsed more by their Republican opponents — as the Chicago area and other parts of Illinois have seen some increases in violent crime since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans have used the violence uptick as one of the main issues going into the 2022 election, often pointing to landmark criminal justice reform legislation Pritzker signed last year in trying to paint the governor and his allies as weak on crime.

“It should come as no surprise with this governor that crime is up across Illinois. Carjackings, armed robberies and murders are all reaching new heights,” House GOP leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said at a news conference Wednesday. “That is what happens when the governor and his allies like (Cook County State’s Attorney) Kim Foxx push policies that create a consequence-free Illinois for criminals.”

The push by some Democrats for more traditional anti-crime policies comes as the majority party also fights the GOP narrative voiced by Durkin.

State Rep. Justin Slaughter, a Chicago Democrat who has advocated for more alternative community-based approaches to combating crime, said the party needs to balance a law-and-order position with the need for “community revitalization, community investment, more resources for crime survivors, more resources for formerly incarcerated individuals reentering society and reentering the community.”

Pritzker’s $45.4 billion budget proposal, which was endorsed by Slaughter and other progressive Democrats, included about $240 million for violence prevention groups that specialize in mediating street conflicts and providing social services for people at risk of violence, either as a victim or perpetrator. Most of that money is supposed to come from federal coronavirus relief funds.

But addressing high-profile issues such as carjackings, electronic monitoring for criminal suspects and organized retail theft could be on the table for the final week of the legislative session, Slaughter acknowledged.

Adding surveillance cameras on expressways could also be on the agenda, according to Democrats, as well as a plan to recruit more police officers at a time when there’s been a mass exodus in some departments.

The differing ideologies on crime were reflected last week in legislation introduced by Democrats.

On Friday, a group of Democrats introduced measures to employ a “co-responder” model under which police officers and social workers would work together to address mental health emergencies; provide counseling for crime victims; and expand the state’s unfunded witness protection program, for which Pritzker has already proposed $20 million.

Earlier in the week, Senate Democrats, in concert with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, proposed a tougher approach to organized retail crime, which has garnered headlines through both smash-and-grab theft at high-end stores and large scale operations targeting railroad and trucking cargo.

The proposal, which has bipartisan support, would allow county prosecutors to pursue cases for crimes carried out in different counties; allow the Illinois attorney general’s office to pursue racketeering charges against groups accused of running a criminal enterprise; and require online third-party marketplaces to verify its users’ identities with bank account or other information to make sure they’re legitimate.

“What happens is people come into smash-and-grabs, they scare the employees, they scare the folks who are there patronizing the stores and they do damage as well. People fear for their lives at that point,” Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton, a Western Springs Democrat sponsoring the bill, said last week at a Springfield news conference. “And so, I don’t want my constituents or those in (the rest of) Illinois to feel like they can’t go to Oakbrook (Center), that I represent, to do their shopping.”

But in another example of Democratic differences, Peters, the Chicago Senate Democrat, asked the state to review a claim by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association that “Illinois has become the epicenter for these types of crimes, with organized retail theft growing over 60% in five years,” according to a memo from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority that was obtained by the Tribune.

In a statement issued Friday, the merchants association didn’t back off its previous claim but acknowledged that organized retail crimes have “not been properly tracked or documented,” which the group said is all the more reason to address the problem through legislation.

The debate over crime will fill a week already crowded with the need to finalize a budget for the year that begins July 1.

In a break from Springfield tradition, lawmakers are faced with the task of how to use additional money flowing into the state coffers instead of finding ways to plug holes with cuts and tax increases.

The rosy revenue picture has improved even since Pritzker proposed his $45.4 billion spending plan in February, with the legislature’s bipartisan forecasting commission projecting almost $500 million in additional receipts in the coming year.

One of the toughest issues for budget negotiators will be dealing with Pritzker’s proposal for a $1 billion tax relief package, which Republican critics, outside observers and even some advocates normally aligned with the governor were quick to dismiss as election-year gimmickry.

Pritzker’s proposal included forgoing an inflation-based increase in the gas tax, slated to kick in July 1 and estimated at 2.2 cents per gallon; pausing the 1% state sales tax on groceries for a year; and giving homeowners a one-time rebate on their real estate taxes.

With the average price a gas hovering around $4.50 per gallon in Illinois and the cost of other necessities on the rise as well, Democratic leaders are anxious to deliver some form of relief in an election year.

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat, said legislators are still trying to “fine-tune” the governor’s proposal.

“We all believe we need to send at least $1 billion in tax relief to Illinois families,” he said. “We’re looking at what are the right numbers, what are the right mix of those, so that’s being discussed.”

Senate Democrats upped the ante late Friday, rolling out a $1.8 billion relief package that included measures such as direct payments to more than 97% of state income tax filers, with individuals earning more than $250,000 and joint filers earning more than $500,000 not eligible.

The rebates would be $100 per taxpayer, plus $50 per child for up to three children, said Sen. Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat, with “checks arriving in taxpayers’ mailboxes in the fall.” That would be right around Election Day.

Lead budget negotiator Sen. Elgie Sims, a Chicago Democrat, said the proposal “includes the governor’s ideas and goes further.” However, the plan reduces the gas and grocery tax relief to six months rather than the one year Pritzker proposed.

Separately, some progressive lawmakers and advocates are pushing for longer-lasting help for low-income Illinoisans. They want to increase the earned income tax credit — which lowers state income tax bills and often generates refunds for low- and middle-income families with children — and expand the benefit to younger and older adults without children.

It’s an idea Pritzker backed in the past but one that was absent from his reelection-year tax relief pitch.

Sen. Omar Aquino, a Chicago Democrat, noted at a recent statehouse news conference that many of those who qualify for the credit or would under the new proposal are the “essential” workers who were hailed as heroes in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a hero tax credit, let’s say,” Aquino said. “It goes back to those heroes so they can then spend that money in any way they choose.”

A proposed version of the expansion would cost an estimated $105 million in the first year, according to an independent analysis by the left-leaning Center for Tax and Budget Accountability.

A part of the Senate proposal sponsored by Aquino includes a smaller increase in the credit but not the expansion of eligibility that advocates are seeking.

The issue is still in play, according to sources familiar with negotiations, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss closed-door talks. But a final agreement hinges on finding a consensus that doesn’t create a budget hole in future years, sources said.

That debate is only one among many in the push for spending a portion of the state’s increased influx of tax revenue and what remains of the $8.1 billion in coronavirus relief Illinois received last year from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Community service providers, for example, are again calling on the state to put more money into the budget to comply with a federal consent decree to increase access to services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A federal court ruled in 2018 that the state was out of compliance with an earlier agreement.

Pritzker’s budget plan called for an increase of about $95 million, but providers are seeking a $246 million boost, in large part to raise wages for workers who care for the disabled.

“If we have additional resources, we need to invest them into the commitments that we’ve made legally, morally and ethically,” said Josh Evans, president and CEO of the Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Myriad other interests also are looking for more money, from local police chiefs seeking state help to improve officer recruitment and retention to the pandemic-battered hospitality industry, which wants another round of assistance from the federal coronavirus relief funds.

Despite strong revenue projections, the attempt to put together a budget before Tax Day because of the condensed session means lawmakers are operating with a less complete picture of the state’s finances. Budget-makers also are cautious about using what could be fleeting revenue increases for one-time expenses, such as paying down debts.

“We want to be sure to invest all that we need to invest in public safety and education,” said Harris, the lead budget negotiator for the House Democrats. “But we’re also keeping our eye on what’s going in Ukraine and the economy because suddenly we don’t want to over-appropriate if the economy’s going to turn down, so it’s like a day-by-day thing.”

Business and labor groups, meanwhile, continue to negotiate over a plan to fill the remaining $1.8 billion hole in the state’s pandemic-depleted unemployment insurance trust fund after Pritzker last month signed a measure to deposit $2.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief money into the account. Erasing the remaining deficit would require an increase in business payroll taxes, a reduction in unemployment benefits, or a combination of the two.

Aside from the marquee issues of a state budget and taxes, lawmakers also are expected to push through legislation tackling a slew of issues, from pandemic fallout to the state’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One measure would allow at least one visitor at health care facilities, even when the governor has declared a public disaster, in response to the outcry of families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 and weren’t able to see them before they died.

In response to Ukraine, a Democratic-sponsored bill calls for the state’s pension and retirement funds to divest from Russian and Belarusian companies, as well as banning any state dollars from being invested in those countries. It also lays out a Ukrainian refugee resettlement plan to welcome displaced Ukrainians to Illinois.

Dan Petrella, Clare Spaulding and Rick Pearson reported from Chicago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0