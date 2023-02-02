SPRINGFIELD — In what's becoming a tradition, the Illinois Manufacturers' Association is once again asking for nominations for the coolest product made in the state.

Makers Madness is a bracket-style contest that allows residents to vote on their favorite product made by Illinois manufacturers. This is the fourth year the state trade association has conducted the tournament.

“Today is one of my favorite days of the year because we’re celebrating Illinois manufacturing, which is the single largest driver of our state’s economy,” said IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler.

More than a third of Illinois jobs are related to manufacturing, the organization said, and manufacturing is the state's largest industry when ranked by contribution to gross domestic product.

The contest has grown from 152 entries its first year to 400 in last year’s competition. More than 800,000 votes were cast in the first three years, the organization said.

Any product physically manufactured in Illinois is eligible to be nominated, though the company's headquarters can be out of state. Denzler encouraged manufacturers to nominate their own products as a way to highlight the industry.

Nominations can be submitted at makersmadnessil.com.

The competition's first two winners were the Caterpillar 797F large mining truck and a self-regulating traffic heater produced by Termico Technologies. Last year, the Rivian Automotive R1T electric pickup truck claimed the top spot.

The contest schedule is as follows:

Nominations accepted: Feb. 2 to 19

Nomination voting: Feb. 21 to March 5

First round (top 16): March 7 to 12

Second round (top eight): March 14 to 19

Final round (top four): March 21 to 26

The overall champion and the title of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” will be awarded March 29 at the governor's mansion.

