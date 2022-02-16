Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein gives $1 million to state Sen. Darren Bailey’s GOP bid for governor

Conservative businessman Richard Uihlein of Lake Forest has given $1 million to state Sen. Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor, Bailey announced Wednesday, marking the wealthy megadonor’s first financial contribution in the 2022 Republican race to unseat Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Bailey indicated more money was coming from Uihlein, the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline. The contribution to Bailey continues Uihlein’s longtime involvement in putting large amounts of money into GOP races for governor.

State records show Uihlein and his wife, Elizabeth, have donated nearly $31.5 million to Republican candidates and causes since 1998. In 2018, he gave $2.5 million to former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, who nearly upset one-term GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner in the primary. Four years earlier, he gave more than $2.6 million to Rauner.

In a Facebook video, Bailey, of Xenia, called Uihlein’s donation “a significant breakthrough” for his campaign.

“Probably the most conservative family probably in the country, the Uihlein family, got behind us with an initial amount and with a promise of more to come,” Bailey said.

“People are seeing what our movement is,” Bailey said. “People are realizing what’s going on and the real power, friends, is coming.”

A major donor to conservative Republicans at the federal level, the Uihleins have promoted a limited government, free-market ideology, though they moved Uline’s headquarters from Waukegan to Pleasant Prairie, Wis., just across the border, in 2010 in exchange for up to $18.6 million in state incentives from a Democratic governor.

The bulk of Uihlein’s spending in Illinois had gone to right wing radio talk show host Dan Proft, an unsuccessful 2010 GOP candidate for governor, and political committees that Proft controlled until he shut them down in 2020 when Uihlein pulled the plug on funding. Republicans said Uihlein had soured on Proft’s largely unsuccessful performance in backing candidates over the years.

Among the incumbents Proft’s Uihlein-funded PAC unsuccessfully sought to unseat was House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs in 2018.

Uihlein’s donation to Bailey comes just days after billionaire Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of the Citadel investment firm, gave $20 million to rival candidate Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora. Griffin’s funding to Irvin is expected to grow.

Irvin has raised more than $22 million since announcing his candidacy on Jan. 17. Bailey, who announced his candidacy in February of last year, reported more than $707,000 in cash available at the start of the year.

Among other candidates, cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan reported $9.1 million in cash on hand at the start of January, Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine has put more than $450,000 into his campaign and reported $525,752 in cash on hand to start the year.

Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo reported nearly $81,000 in cash to start 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0