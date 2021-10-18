Congressional maps at center of Illinois legislature’s fall session

The fall session of the Illinois General Assembly begins Tuesday with much of the focus on new congressional boundaries drawn by Democrats and aimed at retaining the party’s control of the state’s Washington delegation for the next decade.

But anytime lawmakers convene in Springfield, the door opens for action on a wide variety of potential legislation, this time ranging from the expansion of the abortion rights of minors to tightening laws allowing vaccine mandates to incentives aimed at spurring electronic vehicle development.

Lawmakers are set to meet three days this week and three days next week. The initial session will serve largely a scene-setter to determine the appetite of legislators to consider potentially controversial legislation.

The one legislative outcome fully expected in the short session is final approval of a map drawing 17 new congressional boundaries in Illinois. The new map will reflect population changes in the delayed 2020 federal census that showed Illinois losing population for the first time in its history and, as a result, losing one of its U.S. House seats.

Democrats control the Illinois House and Senate as well as the governor’s office and can dictate the new map without any Republican input, as they did earlier this year in adopting new state legislative boundaries.

The first draft of the map was unveiled Friday, and Democrats contend it could reduce GOP representation in Washington from the current 13-5 Democratic advantage to 14-3. But some Democrats, noting their party’s narrow majority in the U.S. House, want a more aggressive map to help hold or maintain control of the chamber.

The proposal would put Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon and freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of LaGrange into a sprawling district that runs from the southwest suburbs to include rural areas along Interstate 80 around Peru and Ottawa.

The addition of the rural areas and the subtraction of city neighborhoods that are part of Newman’s base could make a Kinzinger-Newman contest competitive in next year’s midterm.

Repeal of Illinois abortion notification buoyed by Texas law Alarmed and at the same time energized by a Texas law that bans most abortions, abortion-rights advocates in the General Assembly are targeting what people on both sides of the contentious issue consider the last restriction on access to abortion in Illinois.

The proposal also pits conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria and freshman GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland into one district. LaHood and Miller were staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump, but Miller has aligned herself with the more far-right elements of the GOP.

House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said Democrats have used their majorities to abuse the mapmaking system.

“The fact that they have this power shows that they absolutely are tone deaf when it comes to the attitudes of people of Illinois toward redistricting, but also about checks and balances,” Durkin said Monday at an unrelated news conference.

The state legislative maps approved in September face a federal court challenge, and a lawsuit opposing the new congressional boundaries is likely.

The first legislative hearings on the proposed map are set for Wednesday. The map could be revised before it is placed before lawmakers for a final vote, which is expected near the close of the six-day session.

Democrats are also expected to make a push during the veto session to repeal a quarter-century old law that requires parents to be notified when a minor under 18 seeks an abortion.

The effort to remove one of the last major restrictions on the procedure in Illinois comes after Texas earlier this year enacted a law that essentially prohibits abortions after as little as six weeks of pregnancy, and as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in December in a Mississippi case that has the potential to undermine the court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Parental notification has been on the books in Illinois since 1995, when Republicans controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office. But after years of legal challenges blocking its enforcement, it didn’t go into effect until 2013, when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the law was constitutional.

Current law requires a parent or adult family member in the same household to be notified at least 48 hours in advance of a minor receiving a surgical or medication abortion. Parental permission is not required for an abortion to be performed, and the minor can ask a judge to waive the notification requirement.

Critics of the law say it poses a danger to minors who come from unsafe family situations.

“Just like the Texas law, (parental notification) is putting up a barrier to the most vulnerable young women who come from homes where there’s violence, sexual abuse — there could be drug addiction, domestic violence,” said Terry Cosgrove, longtime president and CEO of pro-abortion rights political action committee Personal PAC.

Anti-abortion groups, however, call parental notification a common sense requirement, noting that parental permission is required in Illinois for a minor to get a tattoo or piercing or receive over-the-counter medication from a school nurse.

“The reality is, the vast majority of parents love their daughters and want what’s best for them,” said Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right to Life.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he would support legislation eliminating the notification requirement for minors.

Separately, Pritzker will be pushing for legislation to prevent some public employees, including police officers and teachers, from trying to skirt COVID-19 vaccine mandates by citing a state law that allows people to avoid certain health care services for moral or religious reasons.

The state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act was intended to allow health care workers, especially those at Roman Catholic hospitals, to deny the distribution of emergency contraceptives to patients seeking abortions.

In broad terms, the law applies to “any phase of patient care,” but whether the law indeed applies to vaccine mandates will be taken up at some point during two-week session.

Some courts have ruled in favor of employees who citied the right of conscience exemption. But the Pritzker administration said the law is being interpreted incorrectly by those resisting the vaccine requirements and is seeking to exempt masking and vaccine mandates from the statute.

“The health care Right of Conscience Act was never intended to allow people to avoid public health guidance and jeopardize workplace safety during a pandemic,” Pritzker spokesperson Emily Bittner said in a statement.

The Pritzker administration also is seeking approval of a package of tax credits and incentives to encourage more manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components in the state.

The Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act, or the “REV” act, would provide for tax credits for large business development and allow businesses to claim some if not all of income tax withholdings attributable to new employees.

It also would provide for construction job credits for building facilities, create a streamlined permitting process and establishes a state government procurement price preference for electric vehicles built in Illinois.

