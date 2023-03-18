SPRINGFIELD — When it comes to data on gun violence, the Illinois State Police and, by extension, state lawmakers and the general public are not getting the full picture, the agency candidly acknowledged in a report filed with the governor’s office and state legislature.

The data is required by law to be collected by the state police, reported annually to lawmakers and made available for the public to see on an online dashboard. It is the product of the Gun Trafficking Information Act, a provision tucked into a larger 2019 law that requires gun dealers to certify their federal license with the Illinois State Police.

The report is supposed to detail key information related to firearms used in the commission of crimes, including police reports, the number of people killed in these crimes, where they occurred and where the firearms originated.

But in the four years since the law was signed, the state’s top law enforcement agency is still in the dark, telling lawmakers in the February report that the “lack of a centralized and uniform data collection tool for use by all Illinois law enforcement agencies has made the collection and reporting of all mandated information unattainable.”

The agency has examined internal and external data sources, but differing records management, report writing and evidence management systems across state and local law enforcement agencies have resulted in “the collection of inconsistent, inaccurate, or non-translatable data,” the report states.

This acknowledgment of the lack of statewide data on gun crimes comes as violent crime remains above pre-pandemic levels and state police are preparing to take on even more responsibilities under Illinois’ newly minted semiautomatic weapons ban.

“Obviously it's disappointing,” said Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, the chief sponsor of the 2019 legislation mandating the report. “I would encourage the agency to redouble its efforts and look forward to having a conversation with the administration on how to accomplish this responsibility.

"Comprehensive, accurate information is vital for informing the public and guiding policy,” he said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office declined to comment for this story, referring inquiries to the state police.

ISP, through a spokesperson, declined to make an agency official available to interview for this story, instead submitting written responses to questions posed by the Lee Springfield bureau.

Some progress

Putting aside the lack of information from local law enforcement, the state police acknowledged not even having a clear picture of their own data.

The information currently available to the state police includes the number of Firearm Owner's Identification-related (FOID) details the agency’s division of criminal investigations has conducted and the number of firearm seizures and arrests made.

ISP's division of criminal investigations conducted 564 random FOID enforcement/revocation details in 2022, placing 2,647 revoked FOID card holders into compliance. The details were executed to identify and combat firearms trafficking and straw purchases, the agency said.

The state police seized 1,087 firearms and made 597 firearms-related arrests in 2022.

But according to the report, firearms offense information reported by the agency's division of patrol — the uniformed officers that patrol the state's roadways — is "not consistently collected and does not account for potential skewing of data," such as double-reporting of an offense.

As such, "the information currently available to the ISP represents a small portion of that data mandated to be collected and reported," the report states.

In both written responses and in the report itself, agency officials said information sharing, at least within the state police, should improve with the implementation of a new, centralized data collection point for all ISP officers.

The agency has worked with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology over the past year to develop and implement the Firearms Offense Information, Traffic and Criminal Software Form (TraCS).

More than four years after it was mandated to collect information about gun crimes, state police will finally have a streamlined process that will lessen the potential for duplicative or missing entries.

"The use of the TraCS Form in the coming year will allow for more accurate metrics reporting to not only law enforcement personnel throughout Illinois, but also to the public," said ISP spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.

Another law needed?

But even if the agency appears to be getting its own house in order, there's still the problem presented by a dearth of information from local law enforcement agencies.

The agency signaled in the report that it "will continue to partner with external Illinois law enforcement agencies in establishing a collaborative strategy to identify and implement the most efficient and comprehensive method of mandated data collection."

But no concrete steps were identified in the document. And agency officials suggested that a change in state law may be needed before all the state's law enforcement agencies get on the same page.

"Currently, local law enforcement agencies do not report data to the Illinois State Police because they do not collect or provide data in a similar way," Arnold said. "The General Assembly would need to mandate this of local law enforcement agencies."

The answer presents the challenge often seen in policymaking in marrying a law's concept and enactment with its implementation.

Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said that the law's lack of a mechanism to force local agencies to report such data to the state police was a sign lawmakers were "posturing."

"There's no system to do it," Pearson said. "It's kind of like telling someone 'alright, I want you to go out and start a baseball team ... How you do it, we don't care. You have no money to do it, but good luck to you.'

"The state of Illinois is just always doing stuff like this," he said.

Harmon, asked if lawmakers would take any action to ensure that the law he sponsored is implemented as intended, signaled openness to the concept.

"Gun violence is an epidemic. Having comprehensive, accurate information is vital for solving crimes, preventing crimes and giving the public the information it deserves," Harmon said. "The Senate stands ready to help the agency turn this responsibility into reality."

More responsibilities ahead

In a sense, time is of the essence as ISP in a matter of months will be charged with collecting even more firearms data as part of the semiautomatic weapons ban signed by Pritzker in January.

The state’s top law enforcement agency will be charged with maintaining a registry of serial numbers for assault-style weapons grandfathered under the law while providing statewide coordination and strategy pertaining to firearm-related intelligence, firearms trafficking interdiction and investigations.

Under the new law, ISP must outline a process for registration of grandfathered weapons by Oct. 1. Gun owners would then have until the end of the year to register their weapons.

The agency, in a five-page document outlining its 2023 gun strategy, said it "expects to complete necessary system upgrades to comply" with the new law.

It was not immediately clear how much those upgrades, or the the new TraCS reporting system, would cost, but it appears that funding would be available.

Pritzker's proposed budget includes $29.5 million for the State Police Firearm Services Fund, a special fund that collects revenue received under the state's concealed carry law and gun dealer certification laws.

Per state statute, ISP can use the funds "to finance any of its lawful purposes, mandates, functions, and duties" under those laws. For the past two years, the amount expended out of the fund has come significantly under the enacted appropriation.

Despite concerns over the agency failing to provide mandated information about gun crimes, Harmon expressed more confidence that it will be able to fulfill its duties under the new law.

"The administration was an active partner in putting this important legislation together and I trust it will be a priority for the agency to meet its responsibilities under the law," Harmon said. "I look forward to hearing how it plans to do so during agency budget hearings."

The assault weapons ban is being challenged in state and federal court. An appeal of a circuit court ruling striking down the law is now before the Illinois Supreme Court. The next hearing in the federal case is April 12.

READ THE REPORT:

