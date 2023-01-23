 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Company behind 'Heartland Greenway' CO2 pipeline seeks pause, plans to expand project

Renewable Fuels Gasoline

Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern ethanol refineries, such as this one in Chancellor, S.D., shown on July 22, 2021. 

 STEPHEN GROVES, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SPRINGFIELD — A Texas-based energy company seeking to construct a 1,300-mile carbon capture and sequestration pipeline is reshuffling its plans for the Illinois portion of the five-state project.

Navigator CO2 Ventures, a midstream infrastructure company that has proposed the $3.2 billion pipeline that would cross through Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, filed a motion Friday with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking to withdraw its application for approval of the proposed 250-mile Illinois portion of the pipeline.

But it would only be a temporary pause — the company, in its filing with the state, said that it plans to file a new application in February "seeking authorization to construct, install, operate, and maintain an additional lateral pipeline to additional sequestration locations."

"With the increasing number of shippers participating in the Heartland Greenway and landowners' collaborative and responsive feedback, refiling allows us to streamline the application process in Illinois for all parties," said Navigator CEO Matt Vining in a statement. 

The company plans to "accelerate the development of additional permanent storage locations across multiple counties in central Illinois." Additional details about the changes to be made were not immediately available. 

"Detailed maps for the additional pipeline footprint to the added sequestration regions are being finalized and will be issued within the next couple of weeks," said Andy Bates, a spokesman for Navigator. 

The decision will ultimately be up to the members of the commission. Though a formal date has not be set for a decision, it is anticipated that it will be on the ICC's agenda in late February or early March, said spokeswoman Vanessa Knapp. 

The company filed its initial application with the ICC in July 2022. As proposed, it would carry carbon dioxide emissions — converted from gas into a dense fluid phase — from 21 ethanol and fertilizer facilities in five Midwestern states to an underground sequestration site in Christian County. 

The project would connect facilities that lack immediate proximity to geologic formations necessary for implementing carbon sequestration, the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. 

As proposed, the Illinois portion of the pipeline would stretch across 13 counties — Adams, Brown, Christian, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott.

The project has drawn significant opposition from environmental groups, landowners and elected officials who live in its pathway.

Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Project, a coalition against the project, filed a motion Monday supporting Navigator's motion to withdraw. However, they indicated that they will continue to fight the project once the new application is filed. 

"We’ve managed to hold off Navigator’s attempt to construct this dangerous pipeline so far," John Feltham, a farmer and president of the coalition. "In fact, Navigator has secured just 6 percent of the easements required from landowners along the route to construct the pipeline. Navigator will be coming back, and we urge landowners along the route to continue to refuse to negotiate and join Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipeline."

Though Christian County has been identified as the location of the proposed sequestration site, Navigator has not yet secured the easements necessary for it.

Bates said that Navigator's Class VI permit application, a necessary step in CO2 sequestration projects, is being reviewed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "and we continue securing a growing amount of pore space and well sites throughout central Illinois."

"This is a long process not measured in days, but in weeks and months," Bates said. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is a method to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and thus reduce the effects of climate change.

In its filing last year, Navigator stated that the first phase of the project will "capture, transport and permanently sequester" more than six million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, including 350,000 metric tons just in Illinois.

Emissions reductions from the Illinois portion alone would be equivalent to taking more than 75,000 gasoline-fueled cars off the road.

Construction could begin as early as 2024 with service beginning in 2025.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

