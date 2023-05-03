SPRINGFIELD — There have been a lot of days in the state Capitol this spring that have felt "normal." Or, to be more exact, pre-pandemic normal.

The legislative session has been humming along in a way it hasn't since 2019. COVID-19 disruptions have been few and far between, which will further be confirmed next week when the state's public health emergency declaration expires along with the national emergency.

But even then, this Tuesday felt "normal" in a way it hasn't in a long time.

First, it was Parks Day at the Capitol. The annual event is organized by the Illinois Association of Park Districts. Basically, park districts and forest preserves from across the state come to Springfield, set up tables in the Capitol rotunda and distribute information about their programs and give away fun stuff like candy, Frisbees, pens and other knickknacks.

It is always among the most popular lobby days under the dome for lawmakers, lobbyists, staffers and reporters alike. Due to COVID-19, this was the first time it has been held since 2019.

And then later in the evening, the House and Senate trucked up to Springfield's Lincoln Park for their annual softball game. Again, it was the first to be held in four years.

As Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel pointed out, it was actually a full-circle moment.

Little did any of us know at the time that the same day of the last softball game in 2019, federal agents were raiding the homes of lobbyist Mike McClain and other Commonwealth Edison subcontractors who did little to no work for the utility.

On Tuesday, word reached legislators warming up for the big game that in a federal courtroom 200 miles away, jurors returned guilty verdicts against McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive John Hooker and lobbyist Jay Doherty for conspiring to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for support of the utility's statehouse agenda.

The verdict did little to dampen the mood of the jovial atmosphere. But it did confirm that some "normal" — or, at the very least, tolerated — behavior at the Capitol for many years was, in fact, criminal.

As WBEZ political reporter Dave McKinney pointed out in a sharp analysis of the political ramifications of the verdict, the jury strongly disliked how Springfield does business.

And that spells trouble for the man that was at the center of it all for nearly four decades: Madigan. The former House speaker goes on trial next year along with consigliere McClain on bribery and racketeering charges.

As for the House that Madigan built, the impact of the verdict remains to be seen. Democratic leaders were forceful in statements released Tuesday evening but light on specific ethics reforms that could stem from the verdict.

“The behavior brought to light and put on display at this trial was shockingly gluttonous and unhealthy to democracy," Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said in a statement. "We’ve taken concrete steps to discourage bad behavior. But most importantly, I believe we have people committed to behaving better.”

In a statement, House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, said that since his election to the chamber's top job, he's "been clear that restoring trust in government was paramount. I'm proud to stand with a new generation of leadership in Illinois who share these values."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, in a statement, was quick to highlight the administration's efforts to advance ethics reform, "especially in bringing more transparency to the process and tightening requirements for lobbyists."

"The Governor believes we must restore the public’s trust in government and today’s verdicts are proof that no one is above the law," Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough said in a statement.

If past is prologue, there will eventually be some type of renewed effort to bring about ethics reform.

In 2009, following former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's arrest and subsequent impeachment and removal from office, state lawmakers passed legislation that, among other things, placed contribution limits on candidates, political parties and political action committees.

They also put to voters a constitutional change that would allow for the recall of an Illinois governor. It was subsequently approved at the ballot box in 2010.

The recall tool has never been deployed. And Illinois' political leaders quickly found loopholes that allowed them to circumvent those pesky contribution caps.

Among the reforms: a ban on public officials from lobbying other units of government; a ban on legislators and executive branch officials from lobbying for six months after leaving office or the conclusion of their term; and a ban on fundraisers on days before and after session.

The reforms also increased the level of detail required on statements of economic interest and allowed the Legislative Inspector General to initiate investigations without approval from the Legislative Ethics Commission.

The governor's office also pointed to reforms tucked into the landmark clean energy law signed in 2021 that include more strict reporting for public utilities and their lobbyists to address the alleged conduct cited in the deferred prosecution agreement between the federal government and ComEd.

With just more than two weeks left before lawmakers are slated to adjourn their spring session, another major ethics reform push is unlikely to find a receptive audience under the Capitol dome in the short-term.

But with Madigan going on trial next spring, there will be pressure to act at some point, as has proven to be the case following other major public corruption trials involving Illinois politicians.

In the meantime, statehouse lobbyists will have to grapple with what the verdict means for their profession. When does legal lobbying cross into the realm of bribery?

To be clear, most Springfield lobbyists work hard on behalf of their clients and causes. And while they seek to influence lawmakers, they do not intend to bribe them. But still, the ComEd verdict is a cautionary tale to those working under the Capitol dome to be cognizant of those lines and to not cross them.

As the Capitol returns to a feeling of "normalcy," it's clear that some practices are to be left in the past.

House wins softball game

For those wondering, the House defeated the Senate 12-11 in a thrilling finish.

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure another victory for the House.

But the Senate should be commended. They have half the members and are on average older than House members but led for significant portions of the game. But the House wore them down in the end.

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside; state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago; state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island; and state Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford were standout performers along with DeLuca.

